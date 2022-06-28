ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Logan County, Northeast Weld County, Phillips County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 13:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 115 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Feather Lakes, or 31 miles northwest of Fort Collins, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cherokee Park around 130 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

VIDEO: Hallett Peak rockslide in Rocky Mountain National Park on June 28, 2022

This video was captured by fisherman Ryan Albert of Loveland. Albert described the event as, “the mother of all slides.”. “We thought it was just thunder at first but I spend enough time up there to determine pretty quickly that it was rock falling,” Albert said. “There were a lot of smaller slides before the big one. Just happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch it.”
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Halligan Fire spreads to 150 acres, 40% containment northwest of Fort Collins; no threats reported

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Halligan Fire was sparked by lighting strikes Monday evening in the area of the Halligan Reservoir outside of Livermore and northwest of Fort Collins. As of Tuesday at 10 p.m., the fire was at about 150 acres with 40% containment. There were no threats to people or structures. (credit: Livermore Fire) On Tuesday, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted it had taken command and increased air and ground resources responding to the fire. #HalliganFire2022 update: fire remains at 150 acres. Crews will resume operations in the morning with additional fire personnel. This will be the final update for...
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on U.S. 287

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week on U.S. 287 as Nicholas Bartz, 21. The Colorado State Patrol identified Bartz as being from Frederick. Investigators said Bartz was driving north on U.S. 287 at 7:36 p.m. Friday when he struck the...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

4 wanted in connection with 4 car dealership burglaries in Weld County

Car dealerships should take notice, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office is warning that several dealerships have been burglarized recently. Deputies are looking for four suspects tied to four burglaries. Police said all the burglaries happened at car dealerships in Longmont, Fort Lupton, and in unincorporated parts of the county between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. Deputies said the masked suspects were armed with baseball bats, a long gun, and an assault rifle. They fled the scenes in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. They warn the suspects are considered “armed and dangerous.”
WELD COUNTY, CO
cuindependent.com

Twelve Tribes under scrutiny in Marshall Fire investigation

The Twelve Tribes sect is currently under investigation for igniting one of the most destructive fires in Colorado state history. This expansive fire, later coined “The Marshall Fire”, set over 1,100 homes ablaze in Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021– a catastrophic event that would not be easily forgotten by Superior and Louisville residents.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Ex-Eaton mayor poised to take Weld County Commission at large seat

Former Eaton Mayor Kevin Ross is about to be back on the Weld County Commission. Ross is poised to beat opponent, former Weld County Council member Elijah Hatch two to one for the at large seat being vacated by Steve Moreno, according to unofficial election results. The Greeley Tribune reports no Democrat has entered the race, so it’s likely the seat will be filled by Ross – though he could face a write-in challenger in November. Ross ran for the Weld County Commission seat he was appointed to in 2020 but lost to state Rep. Perry Buck. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

'Non-survivable' evacuation routes exist in Colorado’s most wildfire-prone areas

About a 45-minute drive west from downtown Denver, nestled in the shadow of Mount Evans, Evergreen flourishes as one of the gems of the Rocky Mountains. Its dense pine forests give way to craggy ridges that look down on creek beds winding through the dozens of Evergreen’s mountain neighborhoods, all centered on an alpine lake whose nearby landscape is dotted by boutiques, restaurants and bars.
COLORADO STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Issue Warning about Fireworks

We would like to remind everyone that the use of consumer fireworks within City of Cheyenne limits is not allowed on private property. They are also prohibited on public property which includes parks, schools, streets, alleys, and public right-of-ways. Violators found in possession of fireworks will have them confiscated and could be issued a citation with a possible fine.
CHEYENNE, WY
Vail Daily

Eagle family reeling from accident in Glenwood Springs

A mother and her 3-year-old son from Eagle remain hospitalized in Denver with severe injuries after a truck ran into their parked car in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 17. Patty Camacho was entering her car on Friday afternoon with her daughter and 3-year-old son when a Dodge Ram failed to navigate the roundabout at 27th Street and South Grand Avenue, becoming airborne before striking Camacho’s vehicle.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
castlerocknewspress.net

Fort Lupton police, others looking for armed burglars

Law enforcement agencies in Weld County, including the Fort Lupton Police Department and the Weld County Sheriff's Office, are asking for help in identifying four people who have committed several burglaries in Longmont, Fort Lupton and unincorporated Weld County. Weld County Sheriff's Office spokesman Joe Moylan said authorities think the...
FORT LUPTON, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Dahl, Strauch earn decisive coroner, clerk victories

Morgan County voters made decisive decisions Tuesday in selection of the first new coroner in more than two decades and the person who should head up elections. Returns are unofficial until canvassing is complete. Mike Dahl, previously a partner in Heer Mortuary, earned 66.89 percent of all votes, a 1,491...
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Northglenn lands Prost Brewing headquarters

Northglenn and Adams County economic development officials said “prost” Tuesday after Denver-based Prost Brewing Co. announced it would move its headquarters to Northglenn and build a German-style biergarten at 104th Avenue and I-25, similar to its biergarten in Highlands Ranch. Prost means “cheers” in German. The...
NORTHGLENN, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Resident rebuilding following home fire

A homeowner in the 400 block of Walnut Street is attempting to rebuild following a June 2021 fire which destroyed her home. Brandy Darling is asking the City of Fort Morgan to approve a home-based art studio business in her 540-square-foot detached garage, while she is hopeful a home can be completed on the property within a year.
FORT MORGAN, CO

