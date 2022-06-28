ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Quentin, CA

Scott Peterson exposed to COVID-19, new trial hearing moved to August

KGO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA hearing surrounding a new trial for convicted murderer, Scott Peterson that was scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to August. Officials...

abc7news.com

AFP

Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch ahead of sentencing: lawyer

Jailed former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed on suicide watch -- despite not being suicidal -- according to her lawyers, who said they would move to postpone her sentencing for sex trafficking if she remained in isolation.  If Maxwell remains on suicide watch, her lawyers will move on Monday to postpone her sentencing, Sternheim said.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
San Quentin, CA
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Epstein victim says she hopes Ghislaine Maxwell 'dies in prison' after sentencing

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking for the recruitment and grooming of four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.In handing down the sentence in Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, Judge Alison Nathan called Maxwell’s conduct “heinous and predatory” and dismissed the assertion that she cannot afford fines.Maxwell’s lawyers said on Saturday that the socialite had been placed on suicide watch despite not being at risk of self-harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scott Peterson
Law & Crime

California Mom Admits to Brutally Killing Her Two Young Children Five Years Apart

A 31-year-old mother in California faces decades behind bars after admitting to killing her two young children five years apart, prosecutors say. Briseida G. Sran on Monday pleaded guilty to five felonies — including two counts of murder, two counts of child abuse, and one count of mutilation — in the 2015 death of 4-month-old Divina Sran and the 2020 death of special needs 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran.
MADERA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wife in Bay Area $1 billion Ponzi scheme sentenced to 11 years

MARTINEZ – A Martinez woman was sentenced to over 11 years in prison for what federal prosecutors said was the biggest fraud scheme in the history of the Eastern District of California, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced Tuesday. Paulette Carpoff, 51, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9, 2021 to conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and money laundering, the DOJ said. Carpoff played the lead role in a large Ponzi scheme as chief operating officer for DC Solar, a former solar power supply company based out of Benicia.So far, at least five people have been implicated in the...
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS News

Crime Without Punishment: Unsolved murders on the rise, especially for Black, Hispanic victims

The loss of two sons is almost too much to bear for Barbara Pritchett-Hughes, but that one of their murders remains unsolved makes life even more agonizing. "Never in a million years would I ever think that I would be in the position I'm in today," she said over her son's gravestone at Inglewood Cemetery. "It's the last thing you would imagine for your children."
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

