ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

3 Best Carry Units in TFT Set 7: Dragonlands

By Andrew Harper
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

With the release of the new Dragonlands...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Fortnite Major Mancake Skin Leaked

Major Mancake was previously released on Fortnite, but for the new season, Major Mancake is receiving an upgrade that players can receive by completing the Fall Guys challenges for their Fortnite X Fall Guys collaboration.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Counters to Nilah in League of Legends

Nilah is the newest champion coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.13. Nilah is a melee ADC, whose abilities focus on giving her and her teammates both shielding and healing, as she dashes around enemies to deal damage at a close range. Here are the best counters for Nilah...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tft#Video Game#Best Carry Units#Dragonlands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
TechRadar

The best dash cam 2022: finest car cameras for every budget

It's time to invest in one of the best dash cams for your peace of mind. Mounted to your windscreen or dashboard, these in-car cameras are designed to capture a clear view of the road ahead (as well as the view behind if you go for the front-and-rear model). And, they come in handy by providing valuable video evidence of any incident or accidents.
ELECTRONICS
DBLTAP

How to Complete the 93+ Shapeshifters or TOTS Player Pick SBC in FIFA 22

A new Shapeshifters/TOTS Player Pick is now live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. The pick is for one of four TOTS or Shapeshifters players, all 93+ rated. Multiple variations of this SBC have been released over the past week, but this one is heavily priced even with the players included. Here's how to complete the 93+ Shapeshifters/TOTS player pick SBC in FIFA 22.
FIFA
DBLTAP

Overwatch Players Unhappy With Mercy Changes in June 28 Beta

Blizzard launched Overwatch 2 beta for the second time with the June 28 patch, where a dozen heroes experienced adjustments. Some heroes received buffs, and others had their abilities nerfed. Mercy is one of the heroes that experienced a nerf, causing her to longer have control of her 'super jump,'...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy