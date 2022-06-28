This Teen Faints Over 6 Times A Day And Makes Vlogs About It, And It's An Eye-Opening Look Into The Life Of Someone With Multiple Chronic Illnesses

She also explained that preventing a spell from happening once it starts is nearly impossible. "Sometimes, I can hold on, and it may pass, but I really have no control over them. In certain circumstances, I can push myself and be 'on' when in certain circumstances (i.e. when family and friends visit) and can hold off fainting for a while, but as soon as I relax and let my guard down, I will have a spell. I have literally fainted the second the front door closes behind our guests numerous times.

"Pushing through the spells is only a temporary fix — it never means I dodged the spell completely, and there is a high cost. The energy required to stay conscious completely drains my few reserves, and fallout is inevitable — it usually results in numerous and more severe spells, further draining my nonexistent energy. Exerting myself beyond my limits can set me back for days or longer if I overdo it."