ESPN: Commanders' Terry McLaurin agrees to 3-year extension

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has agreed to a three-year extension with a $28 million signing bonus, ESPN reports. The deal was reportedly finalized Tuesday.

According to the outlet, this extension, worth up to $71 million, will make him one of the NFL's top five highest-paid wide receivers.

The $28 million signing bonus is the largest given to any wide receiver, ESPN says, and also has 76.4% of the new money in the deal guaranteed.

With this deal, McLaurin, 26, will be tied to the Commanders through the 2025 season. According to ESPN, his rookie contract had been set to expire after the 2022 season.

