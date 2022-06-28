ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

ESPN: Commanders' Terry McLaurin agrees to 3-year extension

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xDhX_0gOmuD2W00

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has agreed to a three-year extension with a $28 million signing bonus, ESPN reports. The deal was reportedly finalized Tuesday.

According to the outlet, this extension, worth up to $71 million, will make him one of the NFL's top five highest-paid wide receivers.

The $28 million signing bonus is the largest given to any wide receiver, ESPN says, and also has 76.4% of the new money in the deal guaranteed.

With this deal, McLaurin, 26, will be tied to the Commanders through the 2025 season. According to ESPN, his rookie contract had been set to expire after the 2022 season.

Click here to read more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Wants 1 School More Than Any Other

With the impending addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, everyone wants to know what the next team to join them via expansion may be. But the answer to that one is obvious. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the one school that the Big Ten wants to add more than any other is Notre Dame. The report comes amid rumors that the Big Ten will try to pry more schools from the Pac-12.
SOUTH BEND, IN
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Report

There's a chance that another top program could join a top conference in the near future. Notre Dame has been an independent in college football since 1996, though that could change soon due to the latest news surrounding USC and UCLA. Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia commit, 4-star CB makes commitment

Talented four-star cornerback recruit Kayin Lee committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lee was previously committed to Georgia, but backed off his commitment in February 2022. Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023, decommitted from the Bulldogs after former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Miami. Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back coach and has earned some big wins on the recruiting trail, but he was unable to keep Lee.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr can’t stop fawning over new head coach Josh McDaniels. In an interview with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Carr opened up about the “genius” of McDaniels. Given the controversial second Raiders tenure of Jon Gruden, Carr’s lavish praise of McDaniels kind of comes off as a subtle jab […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Uses 1 Word To Describe Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels

Raiders fans are going to be very excited about what Derek Carr had to say about new head coach Josh McDaniels this week. McDaniels was brought in by the Raiders to replace Jon Gruden, who infamously lost his job during the season last year. Carr is clearly excited about the...
NFL
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy