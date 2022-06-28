ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Braves’ pitcher Tyler Matzek to begin rehab assignment in Augusta

By Brendan Robertson
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves have announced that relief pitcher, Tyler Matzek will begin his rehab assignment from a shoulder injury by joining the GreenJackets this week as they begin their homestand against the Columbia Fireflies. The left-hander has been on the 15-day injured list for the Braves since May 17 and will start his rehabilitation process in Augusta.

Matzek was a key piece for the Braves’ bullpen during their World Series run last season by appearing 13 times in the postseason and gave up just 3 runs with 24 strikeouts in 15.2 innings including two perfect frames with four strikeouts against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS to help the Braves punch their ticket to the World Series. This will be the first Major League Rehab Assignment for the GreenJackets since their affiliation with the Atlanta Braves began last season.

