I love the concept of innovation but hate the use of the word, as it stands for so many pointless exercises in futility. I won’t get into them here — if you want to read articles that are well-intentioned but completely useless, subscribe to The Harvard Business Review. There you will get 5,000-word articles with more about innovation and less about useful outcomes than you can stomach, no doubt. Sorry to beat on my alma mater, but they can take it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO