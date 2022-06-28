ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XT.com Lists Tales of Xtalnia (XTAL) With USDT Trading Pair

cryptoslate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The XTAL token has been listed on XT.com and the users can access the XTAL/USDT trading pair on the Main...

cryptoslate.com

u.today

Michael Saylor, Who Owns 130,000 BTC, Gives Advice to Crypto Investors

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Kryll (KRL) Crypto Is Grabbing Bargain Investors' Attention

The Kryll crypto project has caught investors' attention. In addition to solving a major problem for crypto traders, Kryll looks to have a viable business model. Kryll’s KRL token facilitates transactions on the platform. Like Bitcoin, the token has a limited supply, though it’s currently worth only pennies. What’s Kryll (KRL) crypto’s price prediction?
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
EWN

Coinbase Is Bidding Goodbye To Its “Pro” Service Version

Coinbase is discontinuing its Coinbase Pro version. The platform is migrating all its services under one account alongside introducing a new Advanced Trade feature on Coinbase. Crypto exchange Coinbase has announced that it’s putting a stop to its Coinbase pro version of services by the end of this year. The exchange further stated that it will be replacing its pro version by introducing an Advanced trade option on Coinbase.com to help simplify crypto transactions for the masses.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

XT.com Welcomes Cryptostone (CPS) to Its Growing Exchange

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. DUBAI, UAE, June 30, 2022 – XT.com, a fast-growing crypto exchange based in Dubai, is delighted to welcome the Cryptostone (CPS)...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Coinbase Receives Large Inflows

On-chain data shows the crypto exchange Coinbase Pro has received a large amount of Bitcoin inflows today, a sign that could prove to be bearish for the coin’s price. Coinbase Pro Observes Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Of About 3.5k BTC. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post,...
MARKETS
u.today

Robert Kiyosaki Awaits BTC Testing $1,100, Michael Saylor Advises Investors, Cardano Becomes Most Actively Developed Project: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. I'm waiting for Bitcoin to test $1,100: Robert Kiyosaki. Yesterday, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki shared his new BTC price predictions and buy-the-dip plans with his Twitter followers. He started his post with a “rich dad lesson,” writing that losers quit when they lose, while winners learn from their mistakes. Kiyosaki then proceeded by saying that he is waiting for Bitcoin to test $1,100, and that should the king crypto recover after that, he will buy more of it. It is worth noting that, earlier this year, in May, after the Fed launched a historic interest rate hike, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" tweeted that he thought the bottom for BTC may be at the $17,000 mark. Around the same time, Kiyosaki admitted that Bitcoin may even go below $9,000, but he still remains bullish, as the "Fed and Treasury are corrupt organizations."
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Volkswagen board chairman says it will overtake Tesla by 2025 because the electric car giant will be weakened by Elon Musk's decision to ramp up two 'highly complex factories' at the same time

Volkswagen (VW) plans to overtake Tesla by 2025 and will do so by striking when the iron is hot. The ambitious statement was made by Herbert Diess, the current chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Group, during a meeting at VW's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. 'Elon must simultaneously...
BUSINESS
u.today

Jed McCaleb Now Has 114 Million XRP Left: Report

MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says Company Will Leave US if SEC Wins Lawsuit: Report

Ripple chief Brad Garlinghouse reportedly says that the firm will leave the country if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wins its lawsuit against them. According to a new report from Axios, Garlinghouse says that the company will cease to operate in the US if they lose the lawsuit that the SEC filed against the firm in late 2020 for allegedly issuing XRP as an unregistered security.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Exploring The Bitcoin Use Cases Of Spacechains

In the last article, I broke down what a spacechain is and how they work, but didn't go into any of the things you can do with them. Ultimately, the lack of a two-way peg mechanism severely limits the functionality it can provide to Bitcoin users. A One-Way Trip. The...
CURRENCIES
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Becomes Most Profitable Asset on Market with 13% Price Increase

STOCKS
u.today

18 Million Worth of XRP Now Controlled by Largest BSC Whales: Details

PETS
cryptoslate.com

This is why WingRiders is now the leading Cardano DeFi protocol

According to DeFi Llama, WingRiders (WRT) is now the leading DeFi protocol on Cardano by Total Value Locked (TVL). The protocol currently holds 42% dominance of the chain, with $51.77 million locked. The TVL of its next nearest competitor, Minswap, is $40.73 million, which is down 81% from its peak...
COMPUTERS
cryptoslate.com

What does the Gray Glacier upgrade mean for the Ethereum Merge?

The Ethereum network is scheduled to undergo the Gray Glacier upgrade at a block height of 15,050,000 — expected to occur on June 30 at approximately 11:00 BST. During this time, exchanges will temporarily stop Ethereum and some ERC-20 services for a short period, including deposits and withdrawals. Holders should consult their exchange for specific outages.
COMPUTERS

