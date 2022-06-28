ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: No implicit constitutional right to abortion!

 1 day ago
Editor, Register-Mail: As a staunch political and religious conservative, I, and as demonstrated by the recent decision of the majority of the Supreme Court justices, believe that women should have choice, but the "choice" to abort viable life is not implicitly a constitutional right! Women do have choice. They have the choice not to become pregnant. That is called a choice of preventing pregnancy by choosing not to have unprotected intercourse when that is possible (incest and rape aside). Constitutionally, aborting an innocent viable human life is not a "right" no matter how the radicals define the right of choice. I have always been a pro-life choicer. With SCOTUS's decision to overturn the Roe vs Wade precedent, pro-lifers' prayers have been answered. (Psalm 66:16-20). As with the Jim Crow laws, the Roe vs Wade precedent was not constitutional! Life is precious! Innocent life must be protected!

Opinion column:Sallee Wade: Women’s bodies, women’s wisdom

As the SCOTUS decision regarding abortion rights are returned to the states, let us pray each state decides to protect all innocent life including viable fetuses in the womb. Our God will reject those who make wrong choices based on self and convenience. Those who are for abortion at any stage of pregnancy do not know, fear, or respect the creator of life. Their gods seem to be self and self-gratification. We must continue to work to protect the unborn.

Side note: Until the radical leftists took control, we had the freest, most prosperous country in the world. The Dems want slavery (and "Choice") to be the dominant issues that define our country and not the fact that we fought a Civil War to free the slaves, and the fact that our Constitution protects all innocent life. Our freedoms and the pursuit of life are inalienable rights. — Thomas Mosher, Victoria

K. Revs

Opinion: The U.S. is Swiftly Turning Dystopian

In case you’ve been living under an actual rock, you likely know about the Supreme Court draft opinion released last month that foreshadowed the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Today, that draft became an official ruling.
