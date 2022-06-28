Bitely couple takes Pioneer on the road

This combines some of my favorite things: true crime, local history, and adult beverages. Though it may seem morbid to some, the general public's interest in true crime seems to be at an all-time high particularly among my generation-- Millennials. A generation raised on Unsolved Mysteries and America's Most Wanted...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Multiple people were hurt while inside the Van Gogh exhibit at DeVos Place Wednesday afternoon, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says. Lt. William Smith told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that an exhibit fell on some visitors just after 12 p.m. We're told multiple people were...
MANISTEE — Anyone who took a morning stroll past the Armory Youth Project in Manistee this week may have caught a whiff of some tantalizing aromas. The Taste of River Street camp has had Manistee County students whipping up a variety of culinary delights since Monday. "The Taste of...
It's just too much a part of Michigan lore not to take another look. Rosie's Diner in Rockford, Michigan has many a tale to tell and a story that people just can't get enough of. If you grew up in the 70's you're sure to remember those Bounty paper towel...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit, an immersive experience that is currently on display at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, was shut down for a short period of time on Wednesday, after a woman suffered a near-fainting spell and pulled down part of the exhibit.
After a few difficult years during the pandemic, a Grand Rapids-area brewery and restaurant had another tough setback. TwoGuys Brewing in Wyoming shared to social media that their smoker, in which they produce most of the meat they serve, caught fire on Tuesday morning. According to a GoFundMe set up...
MANISTEE — Anyone looking for the quality artwork, crafts and unique collector type items will have two venues to find them during the Manistee National Forest Festival. The Manistee World of Arts and Crafts event that has been wowing people for nearly five decades with artwork and crafts to purchase.
BIG RAPIDS — Dozens of planes flew into the Roben-Hood Airport from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Attendees watched as pilots from across the state came to Big Rapids to show off their flying machines. Seaplanes, rear propeller planes, and much more flew into the Roben-Hood Airport.
BIG RAPIDS — Unique cars and trucks came to downtown Big Rapids for the annual Car Fest on Saturday, June 25. Over 40 cars and trucks stretched down North Michigan Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, giving attendees the chance to see cars ranging from the early 1920s to the 2020s.
You never know exactly what you're going to see when you go to a music festival, especially one where there's a distinct possibility that there will be some pretty hardcore drug use. You never want anyone to have a bad time or go through a "bad trip," but those things tend to happen when you don't take care of yourself. But what happens if say, someone inadvertently poops all over you? That's not something the normal concert-goers are prepared for.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Eight tips provided through the Michigan Department of Natural Resource's poaching hotline lead to the arrest and charges against a poacher who was killing deer to "relieve frustrations," according to the DNR. Edward Trout, 29, of Cedar Springs, Michigan...
the beauty and deliciousness of Strawberries. Nothing better when in season. And, certainly even better when you can pick them for yourself. But, have you missed your chance? Is the season over?. Not quite yet, but you had better hurry. In checking out local strawberry farms, I prefer "patches,"...
There is a video of a man on TikTok showing himself on the Sixth Street bridge in Grand Rapids hiding something for people to come and find. Who is this man and what did he hide on the Six street bridge?. Mystery Man Going Around The Country Leaving Money Makes...
We all have our favorite brand of shoes that are easy on our feet and very comfortable. My favorite brand of shoes are Skechers.. I've been wearing Skechers for the past ten years now because they feel great on my feet. Skechers is now the third largest athletic footwear brand in the United States.
VILLAGE OF MECOSTA — Music on the River is set to kick off 2022 with a car show and an Elvis tribute on Friday. For over 20 years, the Music on the River summer series has given residents of Mecosta and the surrounding area a chance to listen to a variety of bands. This year, fans get to begin the season with a tribute to Elvis Presley from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Bromley Park.
The spectacle in the Rothbury woods wrapped up Sunday, sending tens of thousands of revelers home tired but happy. Check out some of the highlights in this recap and browse four photo galleries. SCROLL DOWN FOR THREE PHOTO GALLERIES. In the end, it rolled out as a welcoming, resplendent, resoundingly...
