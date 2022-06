Click here to read the full article. Whenever a highly anticipated film or TV season comes out, it inevitably gets scrutinized by fans, and errors that may have otherwise gone unnoticed rise to the surface. Such was the case when “Stranger Things” dropped its first batch of episodes last month. In one episode, fans noticed that a calendar showed the date was March 22. But in Season 2, Joyce (Winona Ryder) mentions that March 22 is her son Will’s birthday. Nobody acknowledges or celebrates Will’s birthday in Season 4, but it would be out of character for his mother and all...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO