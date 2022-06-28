ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active WV COVID cases drop below 2K, DHHR reports

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 564 new COVID cases and one additional death on June 28.

On Monday , the DHHR said 1,350 new COVID cases and no additional deaths were reported over the weekend.

The DHHR has reported 531,176 (+ 564 ) total cases and 7,057 (+1) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,993 (-67) active cases.

A map of West Virginia counties by the amount of COVID cases reported by the DHHR on June 28, 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (8), Berkeley (119), Boone (28), Braxton (16), Brooke (19), Cabell (104), Calhoun (8), Clay (11), Doddridge (6), Fayette (69), Gilmer (5), Grant (14), Greenbrier (59), Hampshire (21), Hancock (26), Hardy (14), Harrison (84), Jackson (18), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (197), Lewis (12), Lincoln (12), Logan (38), Marion (86), Marshall (29), Mason (26), McDowell (30), Mercer (73), Mineral (30), Mingo (16), Monongalia (110), Monroe (23), Morgan (15), Nicholas (34), Ohio (35), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (5), Preston (23), Putnam (77), Raleigh (90), Randolph (21), Ritchie (8), Roane (30), Summers (15), Taylor (18), Tucker (9), Tyler (6), Upshur (47), Wayne (29), Webster (4), Wetzel (22), Wirt (3), Wood (86), Wyoming (24).

According to West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard, 1,135,917 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 981,967 or 54.8% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 517,578 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

WBOY 12 News

