FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A sunny and hot day is in store today! Highs today will reach the lower 90s across the region later this afternoon. An Air Quality Alert is in place for Allen, Huntington, and Wabash counties today. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is expecting high levels of ozone today, and is alerting people with asthma or respiratory diseases to limit time outdoors today. The department also asks you to hold off on gassing up your car or using gas powered lawn equipment today to limit putting particles in the air.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO