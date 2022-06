To the editor — Three years in and we still are hobbled by mandated pandemic rules, some of which make absolutely no sense. For example, for a dental appointment you are required to wear your mask for all of 120 seconds — OK, make it 240 seconds — when you walk in to the office. Then you are maskless for 45 minutes while sitting with your mouth wide open getting your teeth cleaned.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO