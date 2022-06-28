Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff in Athens, talks agriculture initiatives, SCOTUS decision at UGA

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff made a stop at the University of Georgia on Tuesday to talk about his new agricultural initiatives for the state and touched on the recent Dobbs abortion decision by the Supreme Court.

Ossoff unveiled a new initiative to support Athens-based facilities, including the partnership between UGA and Fort Valley State University, UGA's Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and the U.S. National Poultry Research Center in Athens-Clarke County.

In case you missed it:UGA grads' food truck offers biscuits from their farm — just make sure you get there early

Ossoff discussed how that support will come via the appropriations bill that Congress will take up in 2023. Final funding amounts for these programs will be determined next year. However, the senior senator from Georgia has identified his goals, which include:

$13.2 million for infrastructure improvements at the Richard Russell Center, located at the U.S. National Poultry Research Center in Athens

$7.3 million for the partnership between UGA and FVSU for its work in poultry science.

$3.1 million for new equipment and technology at UGA’s veterinary diagnostics labs in Athens and Tifton.

$2.2 million for infrastructure improvements at the Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory, located at the U.S. National Poultry Research Center in Athens

“It will depend upon the top-line funding levels available for agriculture in the appropriations bill next year. We do have goals that we're trying to hit,” said Ossoff.

During his visit to the university campus, Ossoff also touched on what he called the “draconian” abortion ban from the Georgia Legislature.

Following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center decision from the Supreme Court that overturned Roe V. Wade, Georgia now has the ability to implement its six-week ban on abortion.

Also:Hundreds rally in Athens to protest Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Ossoff called on the legislature and governor to reconsider the abortion ban and said that abortion and women’s privacy fall with state legislatures and Congress.

“​​I will continue to work with the U.S. Senate to establish federal standards for access to reproductive health care services,” said Ossoff.