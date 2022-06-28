Women Make Movies to screen these four short films at the Rio Grande Theatre

LAS CRUCES – A traveling film screening is coming to Las Cruces in July, celebrating women in the film industry through screenings of several short films at the Rio Grande Theatre.

Women Make Movies is an organization based in New York and founded in 1972 with the mission of supporting women getting involved with the film industry. It has since helped distribute over 700 films made by women and about women from all over the world.

The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is screening a series of films for audiences to highlight work women and their organization have produced over the years. The series will be screened in Las Cruces at 7 p.m. July 6 at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

The production will feature several short films, including:

“Las Mujeres Dentro De Mi/The Woman Inside Me” (2013), New Mexico Media Literacy Project

“Surviva” (1980)

“Women’s Happy Time Commune” (1972)

“Do You Know How We Feel?” (2002)

Film Las Cruces and KTAL-101.5 FM will host Women Make Movies co-founder Ariel Dougherty at the event with a discussion to follow the screenings. Dougherty has presented the screening at other locations in New Mexico prior to coming to Las Cruces.

More information about Women Make Movies can be found at https://www.wmm.com/. A list of other events coming to the Rio Grande Theatre can be accessed at https://www.riograndetheatre.org/.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.