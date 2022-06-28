ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

WCCSEA hosting school supply drive

By Staff Report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 1 day ago


The Wayne County Child Support Enforcement Agency (WCCSEA) is hosting a countywide school supply drive through Aug. 5.

In-demand items include:

  • Backpacks
  • Calculators
  • Pencils
  • Paper
  • Rulers
  • Pens
  • Tape
  • Glue
  • Colored pencils
  • Markers
  • Erasers
  • Binders
  • Folders
  • Composition Notebooks
  • Crayons
  • Safety scissors
  • Highlighters

Other classroom items will be accepted.

Items may be dropped off at the CSEA office on the upper level of the Administration Building, 428 W. Liberty St., Wooster.

While addressing educational challenges is daunting, community members can provide learning and emotional support to students throughout Wayne County through this effort.

According to UNICEF, 264 million children globally do not have the opportunity to enter or complete school. Providing a safe and friendly atmosphere and age-appropriate supplies is essential to help children learn and develop.

For questions about the drive or for additional information about helping, phone 330-287-5600.

