Corpus Christi, TX

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical storm. Here's what to know.

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 1 day ago

An area of low pressure over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical depression, bringing much-needed rain to the Texas coast.

Hurricane season began June 1, and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration predicted another above-average Atlantic season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUPgl_0gOmrT1X00

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three disturbances that could become one of the first named systems of the season: Bonnie.

Tropical depression, rainfall possible

The Gulf of Mexico disturbance has a 40% chance of forming a cyclone over 48 hours, according to the NHC. The system is forecasted to slowly move westward or west-southwestward and approach the coast during the next two days.

The National Hurricane Center said it could become a short-lived tropical depression near the coast before moving inland, but regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along the Texas coast this week.

The greatest rainfall totals through Friday will be up to 2 inches in most areas with up to 3 inches over the northern Coastal Bend and Victoria Crossroads. Sustained winds are predicted to remain below 39 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2eZk_0gOmrT1X00

Another disturbance and a possible cyclone in the Atlantic are being monitored, including Tropical Cyclone Two near the southern Windward Island and a tropical wave over the central Atlantic.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is heading west toward the Caribbean and is likely to become a tropical storm as it moves across the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Disturbance two, located over the central tropical Atlantic, has a zero percent chance of forming a cyclone in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance over five days. It's expected to interact with another tropical wave as it moves west-northwestward.

There is no significant threat to South Texas at this time and disturbances located in the central tropical Atlantic should not affect South Texas, the National Weather Service said.

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical storm. Here's what to know.

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

