This Just In: GOP tries to clear the field for Fung

Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal. It doesn't seem that long ago that Disney was in the state shooting scenes for "Hocus Pocus 2." Today, the movie trailer came out. How many local landmarks can you identify?

Amid fresh signs that Allan Fung has a strong chance of flipping Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District seat from blue to red, some leaders in the state Republican Party would like to ensure that Fung does not face a primary contest in September. This might free up more national money for Fung's campaign, but it would require convincing Robert Lancia – who was planning to run even before Congressman Jim Langevin's retirement announcement – to stand down first.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 336 additional cases of COVID-19, along with 2,702 negative tests, for an 11.1% positive rate. There were 66 COVID-positive patients in Rhode Island hospitals at last count, up from 47 reported yesterday, with fewer than five in intensive care. Rhode Island has reported an average of 265 new cases a day over the last seven days, down 4% from a week go and down 19% from two weeks ago.

If you've flown into T.F. Green Rhode Island International Airport lately, you may have noticed some surprises – and not just how long the name of the airport has become. Donita Naylor recently arrived to find enchanting live music by an accomplished violinist in baggage claim. As she reports, it's part of a broader, volunteer-driven initiative to make Rhode Island's airport feel more welcoming.

One of the most interesting folks in the state, Mike Ritz, is stepping down as executive director of Leadership Rhode Island to take a job with the Gallup organization in Washington, D.C. But that doesn't mean you won't see him around the Ocean State anymore.

When it comes to local celebrity animals, turkeys have punched above their weight in recent years. The latest example is a munchkin-craving bird that hangs out at the Dunkin' Donuts in West Greenwich.

The principal of Mt. Hope High School in Bristol has a new job with the district administration, but some parents are not happy about it.

As everyone around here knows, Rhode Islanders' tastes are a little different – a little more refined, if you will – than their counterparts in other states. Paul Edward Parker learned that this also applies to ice cream.

And finally, the high-school sports year is over, but the memories remain. Eric Rueb shared his favorite moments of the spring season.

Have a great night. And remember, if you enjoy This Just In, please encourage a friend to sign up.