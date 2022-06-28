ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

This Just In: GOP tries to clear the field for Fung

By Michael McDermott, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1fMZ_0gOmrS8o00

Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal. It doesn't seem that long ago that Disney was in the state shooting scenes for "Hocus Pocus 2." Today, the movie trailer came out. How many local landmarks can you identify?

Amid fresh signs that Allan Fung has a strong chance of flipping Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District seat from blue to red, some leaders in the state Republican Party would like to ensure that Fung does not face a primary contest in September. This might free up more national money for Fung's campaign, but it would require convincing Robert Lancia – who was planning to run even before Congressman Jim Langevin's retirement announcement – to stand down first.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 336 additional cases of COVID-19, along with 2,702 negative tests, for an 11.1% positive rate. There were 66 COVID-positive patients in Rhode Island hospitals at last count, up from 47 reported yesterday, with fewer than five in intensive care. Rhode Island has reported an average of 265 new cases a day over the last seven days, down 4% from a week go and down 19% from two weeks ago.

If you've flown into T.F. Green Rhode Island International Airport lately, you may have noticed some surprises – and not just how long the name of the airport has become. Donita Naylor recently arrived to find enchanting live music by an accomplished violinist in baggage claim. As she reports, it's part of a broader, volunteer-driven initiative to make Rhode Island's airport feel more welcoming.

One of the most interesting folks in the state, Mike Ritz, is stepping down as executive director of Leadership Rhode Island to take a job with the Gallup organization in Washington, D.C. But that doesn't mean you won't see him around the Ocean State anymore.

When it comes to local celebrity animals, turkeys have punched above their weight in recent years. The latest example is a munchkin-craving bird that hangs out at the Dunkin' Donuts in West Greenwich.

The principal of Mt. Hope High School in Bristol has a new job with the district administration, but some parents are not happy about it.

As everyone around here knows, Rhode Islanders' tastes are a little different – a little more refined, if you will – than their counterparts in other states. Paul Edward Parker learned that this also applies to ice cream.

And finally, the high-school sports year is over, but the memories remain. Eric Rueb shared his favorite moments of the spring season.

Have a great night. And remember, if you enjoy This Just In, please encourage a friend to sign up.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Poll Suggests Rhode Island Congressional Seat Could Flip Red

It is not unusual for Rhode Island, the biggest little blue state in the Union, to send Republicans to Congress. When I was a reporter in Providence, Rhode Island in the 1990s, Republicans Claudine Schneider and Ronald M. Machtley represented the Ocean State in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican John Chaffee served in the U.S. Senate for years.
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

Lancia Quits Congressional Race, Clears Way for Fung for GOP Nomination

Former State Representative Bob Lancia has quit the race for the second congressional district, clearing the way for former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung to win the GOP nomination. Lancia issued a statement Wednesday afternoon just hours before the RI Republican convention. This allows Fung to raise significant Republican dollars before...
CRANSTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
West Greenwich, RI
State
Washington State
City
Bristol, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allan Fung
reportwire.org

Rhode Island Senate candidate says she was punched by political rival

An off-duty police officer who was running for state Senate as a Republican in Rhode Island suspended his campaign and faces charges after his Democratic political rival says he attacked her during an abortion rights rally. The Providence police officer, Jeann Lugo, a candidate in the race for Senate District...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop
nashobavalleyvoice.com

Wild turkeys in your neighborhood? Massachusetts wildlife officials want your help

State wildlife officials monitoring the ballooning wild turkey population are encouraging people to report any wild hens, toms, poults and jakes they come across throughout the region. MassWildlife is urging the public to contribute to the state’s annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey, which helps estimate wild turkey numbers, productivity, reproductive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Gov. Baker: Massachusetts' stance on abortion could bring corporations into state

BOSTON — In a post-Roe nation, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he believes the state's abortion laws could cause some businesses to move to the area. Immediately after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order to protect access for all women — regardless of the state of residence — to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
providencedailydose.com

Go Spend Money At Trinity Brew & Hot Club

Following their loss in the general assembly, the big brave 2nd amendment crowd has decided that threatening hard-working waitresses will bring people around to their side. Anyone watching the recent State House protests during the gun reform debates probably noted the whiteness and maleness of the yellow-shirt crowd. Two co-morbidities were also on display, so their ranks will be thinning given time.
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
MassLive.com

Anti-abortion tactics such as Texas deputizing people to make arrests in Massachusetts ‘not going to be allowed,’ state leaders say

As Beacon Hill lawmakers fiercely condemn the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Massachusetts House of Representatives is poised to pass new legislation Wednesday to strengthen protections for abortion care providers and guarantee access to reproductive health care in the commonwealth. It also extends protections for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Uprise RI

Two recent, violent incidents involving police highlight the need to repeal LEOBoR in RI say advocates

The first, captured by local reporter Bill Bartholomew, shows off-duty Providence Police Officer Jeann Lugo allegedly assaulting Jennifer Rourke. This followed on violence perpetrated against Josh Mello, who was videoing a rally and was assaulted as he was being escorted away. Rourke is pressing charges, the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police are investigating, and Lugo is telling the press, through his lawyer, that further evidence will vindicate him.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy