Country Music Lends Down a Hand concert to benefit Down Syndrome Association

This year, the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee is gearing up for its annual benefit concert, which will be held on Wednesday at the Providence House at Casey Jones Village.

The Holy Smokes, Paula Bridges and the Bandstand Review, and Kimberlie Helton Band are ready to give good vibes while singing a tune for a great cause.

The Country Music Lends Down a Hand is an annual community, a family-friendly concert event at the Providence House at Casey Jones Village. It is inspired by musicians that have a passion for helping children with Down Syndrome.

Board of directors, Debbie Riffle, is very excited about this year's event.

"The idea came from DSAWT," event coordinator, Hope Wadley, Riffle said. "She had a personal friend who had a son with Down Syndrome, who partnered with the association to help raise money. Because of that, hundreds of supporters will join local country music bands to enjoy good music for a good cause."

DSAWT is a nonprofit organization providing support and resources for families with family members with down syndrome. They currently serve at least 150 families in the West Tennessee area including Memphis.

Members of the DSAWT will entertain concert goers with a dance selection and recognition will be given to some high achievers.

Food vendors will be on-site and concert T-shirts will be available.

"This is my favorite part of the concert," Riffle said. "This gives other families hope that their child can be successful too."

Members of DSAWT attend summer camp and are given a chance to express themselves through art, dance, cooking and confidence boosters. Amber Williams, a camp teacher, helps the campers gain the extra skills they need during camp.

Tickets for Wednesday's concert are available online at eventbrite.com for $10 or at the door for $15. Wednesday's night event will be an enjoyable one with food vendors on site and t-shirts available for purchase.

All proceeds will help to fund the summer camps at Camp Clark Williamson, providing meaningful programs for families. This year's concert is presented by Froggy 104 and JMS Russell Metal Corps. For more information about DSAWT, visit dsawt.com .

Katrina Smith is an education reporter at The Jackson Sun. Send those story ideas to kmsmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Country Music Lends Down a Hand concert to benefit Down Syndrome Association