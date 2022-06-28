ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Gableman sued after comments about deleting public records linked to the 2020 GOP election review

By Mary Spicuzza, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago
Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman faces a new lawsuit following recent comments he made about deleting records linked to his taxpayer-funded review of the 2020 election.

The liberal group American Oversight on Tuesday filed a lawsuit and emergency motion aimed at blocking the deletion of public records by Gableman and his Office of Special Counsel.

The latest lawsuit linked to the year-old GOP election probe that has cost taxpayers more than $1 million, comes after Gableman appeared in court last week and explained how he handled records.

While testifying last week in a separate case, Gableman said, "Did I delete documents? Yes, I did."

Gableman recounted how the election review was launched, saying that he initially used a yahoo.com email account to do his work, but stopped using it at some point for security reasons.

In court on Thursday, when asked by American Oversight attorney Christa Westerberg and Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn whether he searched the account for records, Gableman said he at some point deleted the account.

But Gableman said he could not remember who deactivated the email account.

Bailey-Rihn characterized the explanation as "strange" given that most people just stop using email accounts instead of deleting them.

Gableman has already been ordered to stop deleting any records responsive to American Oversight's requests.

“The OSC has deleted public records that don’t suit the faux election-fraud narrative, unabashedly flouting Wisconsin law,” said American Oversight senior advisor Melanie Sloan said Tuesday in a statement. “Citizens should have the opportunity to evaluate the OSC’s report for themselves based on the entire record, not just on the documents Gableman wants people to see.”

Contact Mary Spicuzza at (414) 224-2324 or mary.spicuzza@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MSpicuzzaMJS.

Alyce Knowlton-Jablonski
1d ago

Deleted Yahoo email accounts CAN BE RECOVERED. The registered owner contacts Yahoo with the request, send proof of identity and then it takes some time for Yahoo to reactivate the account. Doubt Gableman if even checked that out. All I had to do was Google it.

