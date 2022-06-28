ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

P448 Sets Up Shop at Le Bon Marché in Paris

By Obi Anyanwu
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3ZJl_0gOmrGnK00

Click here to read the full article.

Italian sneaker brand P448 is making more strides in Paris .

The footwear label set up shop at Le Bon Marché at 24 Rue de Sèvres, offering its men’s, women’s and children’s footwear and apparel collection, which includes the sustainable lionfish leather capsule available exclusively at the Paris -based retailer, as well as its recent genderless Limitless collection .

More from WWD

In four days, P448 built an indoor skatepark and basketball court in a 235-square-meter concept space with a bar that offers McConnell’s whisky tasting, soft-serve ice cream, popcorn and cotton candy, a mini arcade in the men’s department and a custom shoelace cart with more than 100 options for laces.

The brand also built an art shed that will rotate artists in residency. The store is featuring work by international street artists including Pakone and Astro from France, U.K. artist Gone and Los Angeles-based British artist Spraying Bricks in collaboration with Montana Paint. All custom-made pieces, including handcrafted skateboard chairs, neon signs and skateboard decks, are available for purchase.

P448 also collaborated with Ultimate Ears to create the limited-edition P448 Wonderboom 2 portable speaker featuring hand-painted artwork and a reusable Ocean Bottle that launched first at Le Bon Marché.

To celebrate the opening, the brand is hosting an activation series through June 30 with DJ sets, sneaker customization by resident artist Malby Bird, dance performances, double dutch, and more.

P448 operates a stand-alone Paris location on Rue Saint-Honoré, but this second location set to remain for three months is the first retail undertaking with new investor Mark Wahlberg.

“It was Wayne [Kulkin, founder and executive chairperson of StreetTrend LLC] who got me most excited,” Wahlberg said about investing in Kulkin’s footwear and apparel company that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells P448. “We’re on the quest to find the perfect shoe to perform and train. Style is really for everybody — not to mention what they’re doing for sustainability. There’s a real opportunity to start here and build.”

Wahlberg is an avid sneaker collector — he teamed with Jordan Brand on a pair of Air Jordan IV sneakers themed after his restaurant chain Wahlburgers — and though he boasts a number of film credits that include the 2022 film “Uncharted” with Tom Holland, he boasts a number of other ventures and investments, including clothing line Municipal, tequila company Flecha Azul, fitness chain F45 and film production company Unrealistic Ideas.

Wahlberg and Kulkin began their conversations during the holidays in 2021, speaking primarily about Wahlberg’s love for sneakers that goes back to his youth. The actor and entrepreneur was interested in the business because of its “creativity” and being “nimble.” He added, “It was definitely a business I wanted to be involved in.”

But how could a sneaker brand that hasn’t even been in business 10 years entice an avid sneakerhead to invest and partner?

“I always wanted to be in the footwear business,” Wahlberg said. “After talking with everyone, I wanted to do my own thing. It’s one thing to do a collaboration, but it’s another to do your own thing.”

Kulkin added, “Mark has a nose. He feels what he likes, but he also has an eye,” he said, citing Wahlberg’s early investment in StockX in 2017.

“For me personally, I want to have Wayne help me take Municipal to the shoe business,” Wahlberg said. “I hope to create a factory and manufacture shoes in the U.S.”

P448’s Le Bon Marché store joins stand-alone locations in Paris and New York City’s Fifth Avenue, both of which serve as international hubs for the sneaker brand, according to Kulkin, who said the stores attract customers from Portugal, Japan and Peru, among other countries.

Kulkin shared in March plans to open stores in Los Angeles and London and projects an 80 percent year-over-year increase in business.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

SIL and Interfilière Make Paris Return After Two-year Hiatus

PARIS — In a challenging context related to the global supply chain crisis, the Salon International de la Lingerie and Interfilière made their return to Paris on June 18 after a pandemic-related absence of two and a half years. Many brands presenting at SIL — showcasing lingerie and...
BUSINESS
WWD

MCM Puts Mini Fanny Pack on Crocs for Summer

Click here to read the full article. German fashion label MCM, whose Cognac Visetos monogram backpacks enjoy a high level of popularity in Asia and beyond, has teamed up with the original “ugly shoe” brand Crocs on a footwear capsule. The collaboration features two styles based on the Crocs’ classic clog. One is decorated with a mini fanny pack, as well as the brand’s logo and signature 24-karat gold plated Jibbitz charms. While the second model comes in a neon yellow and black colorway with bulldog motifs and silver hardware details resembling a dog collar.More from WWDInside the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM event,...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Spins Chic Blazer With Patchwork Jeans & Sneakers With Karl-Anthony Towns at Acne Studios Paris Store Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Acne Studios is expanding its footprint. To celebrate its new location in Paris on Wednesday, the brand held an in-store cocktail with a packed crowd that included Rosalia, Rauw Alejandro, Snoh Aalegra, Russell Westbrook, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods. Woods accompanied her fiance Towns to the gathering in an off-white suit jacket and patched denim pants. Towns wore a casual yellow polo with denim jeans. This was the first of many events on the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Loewe Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Gives New Meaning to Sustainable Fashion

Click here to read the full article. By now, Jonathan Anderson is well known for his exploration into the subversive and surreal. Both at his eponymous brand JW Anderson and as creative director of Spanish luxury brand Loewe, the designer is fashion-famous for putting gender- and mind-bending ideas onto the runway. His footwear in particular has become a calling card of fashion’s more curious arm, with eggshell and rose petal heels or oversize hardware knots punctuating his looks as creative objets. Anderson took that curiosity and transplanted it to existing notions of sustainable fashion at Loewe’s spring summer ’23 men’s collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Architectural Digest

Inside Serena Williams’s Real Estate Portfolio, With Pads in Florida, California, and Paris

Serena Williams may be known for her domination on court—the tennis champion has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals—but it’s her eye for style that informs some of her other pursuits. She has, for instance, her own eponymous jewelry line, in addition to her “S by Serena” clothing collection, which features a mix of athleisure and ready-to-wear items. It should come as no surprise, then, that Williams has thoughtfully refined her design aesthetic over the years, in close partnership with older sister Venus Williams, who—in addition to being a tennis icon in her own right—also helms a design firm called V Starr.
MIAMI, FL
Harper's Bazaar

Manolo Blahnik's second collection for Birkenstock has arrived

There has never been more belief in the strength of collaboration in fashion. From major fashion houses teaming up on one-off collections to seemingly aesthetically opposite brands pairing up on capsules, more designers than ever are seeing the benefit of teamwork. And, one of the most successful of these unexpected...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Slam Jam x Salomon XT-4 To Release Globally On June 29th

Just under a week ago, Slam Jam teamed up with Salomon for a collaborative XT-4. And upon its release at the retailer, the shoe very quickly sold out; and the same could very well happen again upon its global debut on June 29th. Drawing inspiration from their surroundings, Slam Jam...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jacquemus “Le Papier” Fall 2022 Presents a Vision of Tonal Elegance

One thing that remains constant about Simon Porte Jacquemus is his decision to showcase his collections in some of the world’s most scenic locations. From Valensole’s lavender fields to the blissful beaches of Oahu, Hawai’i for the brand’s SS22 show, the continued magic arises from Jacquemus’ fusion of location and design. This time around, the label headed to the salt marshes of Aigues-Mortes in the south of France for its Fall 2022 “Le Papier” runway show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Pride March#Cotton Candy#Italian#Wwd Scenes#Nyc Pride#Paris Men S Spring#Pakone And Astro#British#Montana Paint#Ultimate Ears#Wonderboom 2
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 BET Awards was full of major fashion moments. The annual awards show hosted Sunday night in Los Angeles saw celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, Taraji P. Hensen, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and many others come together to celebrate the year’s biggest cultural moments while wearing standout fashion looks from recent runway collections.More from WWDPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOS Hensen, who hosted the show for the second year in a row, made several outfit changes during...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in New York’s NoHo District

Click here to read the full article. Slowear will open its third U.S. store — and first American flagship — in New York’s NoHo neighborhood on Tuesday. Located in a landmarked building at 330 Lafayette Street on the corner of Bleecker Street, the 3,000-square-foot store features sheet metal ceilings, full-height cast iron columns and a bank of six windows. It was designed in collaboration with Studio Donati of Milan.More from WWDScenes from NYC Pride March 2022Photos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsThey Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 The store offers a selection of product from all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Winslet Turns Out for Longines, Vuitton’s TNT Boost, Gucci Loves Cats and Dogs

Click here to read the full article. WATCH ME: “They told me to wait for the music but I enjoy breaking rules,” said Kate Winslet as she stepped into view without waiting for her cue at a dinner celebrating a collaboration between Longines and Swiss leather goods label Yvy at the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping equestrian event. “They were maybe afraid I’d start to sing,” quipped Longines chief executive officer Matthias Breschan, introducing the British actress and the watchmaker’s “ambassador of elegance” for over a decade.More from WWDPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayLouis Vuitton Men's Spring...
ANIMALS
WWD

Luxury Outerwear Specialist Templa Expands With Summer Range

Click here to read the full article. GLOBALLY WARM: Given rising temperatures, the idea of inclement weather could also be applied to the highs. That’s exactly what luxury cold-weather outerwear specialist Templa is focusing on with the launch of a trans-seasonal collection. “Something for another moment in temperature, in life,” said commercial director Anati Rakocz, who cofounded the brand with Rob Maniscalco and Dellano Pereira in 2017.More from WWDPigalle Paris Men's Spring 2023Thom Browne Men's Spring 2023Kiko Kostadinov Men's Spring 2023 The new collection is therefore built around the idea of packing light, layering and being adaptable. “Everybody’s downsizing. Everybody needs and wants...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Puma Will Return to NYFW With ‘Futrograde’ Show

Click here to read the full article. Puma will be returning to New York Fashion Week with “Futrograde,” a runway show featuring fashion, music and sport, on Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. The event will fuse physical and digital as it both looks back at the brand’s heritage and ahead to the future.More from WWDFirst Look at the Puma x Balmain Collection With Cara DelevingneRihanna's Fashion Forays Over TimeOnly at NYFW: 5 Runway Moments Everyone's Talking About The last time Puma presented at NYFW was in September 2017 when it staged the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show. Within a downtown space transformed by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Past the Hype, PI Apparel Event Talks What’s Next

Click here to read the full article. Behind the metaverse and sustainability marketing hype, there’s work to be done. “There is a huge opportunity that’s coming soon for fashion designers for dressing your Ready Player Me avatar or any other avatar at all,” said Clare Tattersal, founder, Digital Fashion Week NYC in a talk at the PI Apparel event in Manhattan on Wednesday. “The games industry is so far ahead of us. They have been doing the metaverse for years — over a decade.”More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection The just two-year-old, multiday extravaganza...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Eco-conceived Leather Line Wins Inaugural Ami x IFM Entrepreneur Prize

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Eco-conceived leather goods line Atxi x Sed Nove Studio was named the winner of the inaugural edition of the Ami x IFM Entrepreneurship Prize on Wednesday at the Institut Français de la Mode’s campus. The Atxi x Sed Nove Studio collaboration comes thanks to Guillaume Hiriart Carriat, who founded leather goods label Atxi in homage to his grandfather and recently extended it with menswear designs presented last week at Tranoï, and Leopolda Contaux-Bellina, founder of leather specialist Sed Nove Studio, who is exploring an innovative leather assembling technique created by her mother.More...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Megan Thee Stallion Performs in Harness-like Burberry Bodysuit at Glastonbury Festival, Advocates for Bodily Autonomy

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion made her Glastonbury Festival debut in a high-fashion look. The Grammy-winning rapper looked to Burberry for her performance, wearing a bustier, harness-like bodysuit custom made by the design house’s creative director Riccardo Tisci. Megan Thee Stallion paired the look with a black feather mini jacket, black leather cap and sunglasses.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleInside the Burberry x Lucien DinnerStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music Awards @bbcradio1 shout out to dua lipa, we love you girl 🥰 #glastonbury #glastonburyfestival #megantheestallion #dualipa ♬ original...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy