A Stokes County man is lost, and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for the public to be on the look-out. Scotty J. Manuel, a 37-year-old man who the sheriff’s office said suffers from a cognitive impairment, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, despite a ground search conducted by his family and friends around the areas he is known to frequent.

STOKES COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO