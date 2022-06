The upcoming July 3rd broadcast of the Detroit Tigers vs. the Kansas City Royals baseball game at Comerica Park is going to be one-of-a-kind and it will only air on Peacock. In case you have not yet heard, that broadcast will be unique because it “will feature a unique broadcast without any commentators in the booth as viewers will be taken inside the ballpark to experience the game from different viewpoints and perspectives.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO