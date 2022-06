Ghislaine Maxwell was left “holding the bag” for the crimes of the “cunning” Jeffrey Epstein, her attorney Bobbi Sternheim said after the socialite was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for child sex-trafficking.Addressing reporters on the steps of the Thurgood Marshall US Courthouse in downtown Manhattan, Ms Sternheim said they had resisted speaking before the sentence was delivered “out of respect for the court”.“But as you can see now, the mask is off,” said Ms Sternheim.Ms Sternheim claimed Maxwell had been “vilified” and “pilloried”, and had been treated poorly by the criminal justice system and the public....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO