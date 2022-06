NEW YORK - Non-citizens living in New York City will not be allowed to vote in local elections. A judge blocked the measure Monday after New York became the first city in the nation to grant those rights to non-citizens back in January. The law would have allowed nearly one million people to vote in the city's municipal elections, but as CBS2's Christina Fan reports, Republicans challenged the measure, and won. A day before the primary election, it's a major blow for voting rights advocates. Just seven months ago, they rallied on City Hall steps to give noncitizens the right to vote. Monday...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO