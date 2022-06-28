Severe thunderstorms make way to central and northeast Wisconsin

Parts of central and northeast Wisconsin may be hit by severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, scattered thunderstorms may produce strong winds and large hail.

Around 2 p.m., Scott Cultice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay, said a rough line of potentially severe thunderstorms was making its way to north-central Wisconsin from northwest Wisconsin. Cultice said the storms may impact central and northeast Wisconsin until mid-evening.

"Just make sure you have notifications via your cellphone or local radio or TV with the current situation is on the warnings," Cultice said. "If you have a radar, that would definitely help too, and a plan (of where) to go if severe weather comes nearby."

Thunderstorms may continue Wednesday and Thursday, with severe storms bringing damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain potentially coming Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay. On Thursday, southerly wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 miles per hour, which may impact high-profile vehicles.

