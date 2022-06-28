ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

North Georgia EMC Customers Feed Hundreds

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Resource Center of Chattooga (CRC) wants to give a huge thank you to North Georgia EMC Operation Roundup. From their support, the organizations has been able to fill the empty space here at CRC with food. This food is especially...

allongeorgia.com

wrganews.com

Georgia Power: Coal Ash to be removed at Plant Bowen for Project

Georgia Power announced today a landmark coal ash beneficial use project at Plant Bowen near Cartersville, Georgia, where millions of tons of stored ash will be excavated for use in concrete to construct bridges, roads, and buildings in Georgia – and throughout the Southeast. The project will be the single largest beneficial use project of its kind in the U.S. and the largest ever for Georgia Power.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Area Fireworks Calendar

Fort Payne’s annual Independence Day fireworks show will be June 30th at 8:45 PM. There will be no event this year due to renovations at the Sports Complex. Fireworks will be visible from the same locations as previous years’ festivities. For more information, visit the event page. Saturday,...
FORT PAYNE, AL
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga Area Food Bank aims to expand its footprint into Dalton

DALTON, Ga. — The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is making a move that emphasizes the second word in its name. Whitfield County Director of Communications Mitch Talley says the organization is seeking to raise the remaining portino of matching funds required by a $2.35 million grant that will allow expansion of services in nine Northwest Georgia counties.
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Pro-Choice Advocates Protest in Dalton, Ga.

DALTON, Ga. — Pro-choice protesters gathered this morning in front of the Whitfield County Courthouse in Dalton, Georgia. Some said they feel pro-life advocates misunderstand the significance of abortion rights. “A lot of Republicans and Christians now like to say it’s just about killing healthy babies. In my case,...
DALTON, GA
townelaker.com

Did You Hear the Scoop?

Bruster’s Employee Gets Glasses to See All Colors. For four hours on May 14, Erin Krall and Josh Barrett, owners of Bruster’s on Eagle Drive, donated 20% of sales to buy employee Patrick Kinsella glasses that would allow him to see all colors. Patrick, who is studying biology at Kennesaw State University, is colorblind. He has been working at Bruster’s about two years.
KENNESAW, GA
WTVC

Mixed community reaction for anticipated new Lookouts stadium at Wheland Foundry site

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the last two decades, Chattanooga baseball fans have come to see the Lookouts play at AT&T field. But now, the city has plans for a new stadium. The old Wheland Foundry site in south Chattanooga will soon be the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger revealed at the Hamilton County Commission meeting on Wednesday.
wbhfradio.org

Weekend Fires, Bartow County, GA

Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services responded to numerous calls over the weekend, some resulting in major structural damage but no injuries. On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 8:08 p.m., BCFES responded to a report of a fire with a structure endangered at 38 Mint Road, Kingston. The caller advised there was possibly a wildfire due to the sounds and ash falling into the yard. The call could also see the woods on fire. Crews arrived on scene to find a woods fire that was approximately 2 acres in size and moving towards a residential structure. Georgia Forestry Commission was dispatched to use a dozer to create a fire break around the fire. No injuries were reported, and no damage was done to the residence.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
wfncnews.com

Watch for This Misleading Mailer for Death Benefits

A fantastic cousin sent me this mailer he received recently. The outside of the envelope is very generic and says it comes from the Distribution Processing Center at PO Box 689, Marietta, GA 30061-0689. However, the business reply envelope inside goes to a different address at PO Box 1748, Kennesaw, GA 30156-9855.
MARIETTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Rome: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Rome, Georgia

FAQs about Rome, Georgia. Rome is the largest city of Floyd County. It lies on the state’s border with Alabama and is also the largest in all of northwest Georgia. It’s located at the foothills, of the famous Appalachian Mountains. This area is home to a wealth of waterways that first attracted Creek people and Cherokee peoples.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Dunkin’ to open “Next Gen” Restaurant on Shorter Avenue on Thursday

Dunkin’ announced its newest Next Generation restaurant in Rome located at 2101 Shorter Avenue will open on Thursday, June 30th at 6 AM. The new store features Dunkin’s Next-Gen store design, using innovative technologies to enhance the guest’s experience and make their daily Dunkin’ run faster and more convenient than ever before. 
ROME, GA
alaskasnewssource.com

Father’s fight to expose ‘deadly guardrails’ comes to an end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A father’s six-year fight to expose what he calls “potentially deadly guardrails” came to an end on Tuesday in a Tennessee courtroom. Steve Eimers sued Lindsay Corporation, the manufacturer of the X-Lite guardrail, after his 17-year-old daughter, Hannah, was killed when her car slammed into an X-Lite guardrail in Tennessee in 2016.
ANCHORAGE, AK
rumble.com

Woman Faceplants During Rope Swing Fail

Info from Licensor: "I, Taylor Adams, was celebrating my birthday out on the lake with friends and family. My brother saw the rope swing and thought it looked fun. He went first and made it look easy, but you see how my attempt ended. I immediately went to the ER and received 3 stitches in my lip and 4 staples in the back of my head."
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed and dangerous Tennessee escapee found in north Alabama

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - An inmate, who absconded law enforcement officers in the Chattanooga area and has a history of escaping from jail, is now back behind bars. Authorities said he was taken into custody Monday evening after a brief chase. Johnny Lewis Payne, who originally escaped from the Elba...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Commission Responds to Accusations of Improper Actions by County Animal Control

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 each Calhoun County Commissioner, the county attorney, and the county administrator , the Alabama Veterinarian Board, and the President of the Alabama Animal Control Association received a certified letter from Tina Absher with A Rottweiler Empire Rescue, Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization containing allegations of concerning behavior as it relates to the County Animal Control Director. Per Mark Tyner, County Administrator, upon receipt of the letter the county asked the Animal Control Director to come speak with the county attorney and administrator &nbsp;regarding this matter. This was late Wednesday afternoon, so it was a very brief meeting. The county received the director’s resignation on Thursday morning before a full investigation of the allegations could occur. The other employee in question was on vacation until Monday, June 27th, 2022. Upon her return on Monday, she was called down to speak about this matter and after she spoke with person(s) of her choosing, she also submitted her resignation. Per Mr Tyner, “Currently at the facility, we have one employee, who serves as our Animal Control Officer, and has been with us for four (4) months. To our knowledge he had no involvement, or any knowledge of anything regarding these allegations. Other county official and personnel are assisting as we make this transition.”
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Redevelopment of Old DuPont Property Moves Ahead

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Rise Partners and the City of Chattanooga are moving ahead with their plan to redevelop 88 acres of what used to be the DuPont Chemical Plant on Access Road. Four buildings will be constructed on the property, totaling eight hundred thousand square feet in industrial work...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CNHI

Birth announcements for June 26

Hamilton Medical Center announces the following births:. • Max Amais, son of Jasmine Adame and Kevin Cortes of Chatsworth, June 6. • Kevin Andres, son of Latoya Bargo and Humberto Apodaca of Dalton, June 7. • Nikolas Abelardo, son of Patricia and Abelardo Aguilar of Dalton, June 8. • Israel...
smokesignalsnews.com

Big Canoe Animal Rescue: Kitten-palooza

Late on a Thursday afternoon in Big Canoe a tiny, persistent cry emanated from under the porch stairs at a home on Ahaluna Place. Upon investigating, the homeowners discovered a days-old kitten. They contacted BCAR and brought the little orphan to Maggie’s House. These kind folks returned to their home and searched for a mother cat and littermates, but none were found. The baby was bottle-fed while we searched for a foster. Tiny orphan kittens must be fed every two hours, no small task for humans who require uninterrupted sleep. We contacted Big Canoe residents who had visited the shelter two weeks earlier and told us they liked to bottle-feed rescue kittens. One call and they came immediately to take the little guy home for an overnight.
BIG CANOE, GA
11Alive

Car crashes into VA clinic in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are investigating after a car seemingly crashed through a Cobb County Veteran Affairs clinic. An 11Alive viewer shared photos Tuesday depicting Cobb County Fire and Emergency crews in the area. A firetruck and medical vehicle were seen in the parking lot. A small...
COBB COUNTY, GA

