Pipestone County, MN

Death notice for Philip J. Anderson

By Pipestone County Star Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilip J. Anderson, 85, Aetna Township in Pipestone County, died on Monday, June 27, 2022 at...

Richard Alan Spark

Richard Alan Spark, 69, Pipestone, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home in Pipestone. A celebration of life was held on Monday, June 27 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home in Pipestone with a graveside service at 3:30 p.m. at Old Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone with Pastor Dan De Block officiating.
Barbara Morgan

Barbara Morgan, 82, Pipestone, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Pipestone County Medical Center. A visitation was held on Friday, June 24 from 4-7 p.m. at the Peace United Methodist Church in Pipestone. A funeral service was held Saturday, June 25 at...
Audrey K. Koopman

Audrey K. Koopman, age 75 of Tracy, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, surrounded by her family at Our House Hospice of Murray County in Slayton, Minn. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Tracy United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held...
Probate of Will – Estate of Craig Lawrence Fey

In Re: Estate of Craig Lawrence Fey, Decedent. Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Rachelle Lynn Fey, whose address is 502 2nd Ave. N., Edgerton, MN 56128, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate.
Fundraising has begun for new senior center/food shelf

The effort has begun to raise funds for a new building that will house the Pipestone Senior Center, Pipestone County Area Food Shelf and Meals on Wheels/Lutheran Social Services. A kickoff event was held in May and so far about $76,000 has been raised toward the $650,000 goal, according to...
Ruthton’s July 4 celebration around the corner

Ruthton’s Buffalo Ridge Civic Organization (BRCO) is gearing up for the annual July 4th celebration on Sunday, July 3 through Monday, July 4. Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m with church in the park, with coffee and rolls available. Monday will feature the parade starting at 11 a.m., followed by a free will donation lunch in the park. The meal will include hamburgers and hot dogs grilled by the Pipestone County Cattlemen Association. Chips, cookies, condiments, water and all plates and utensils are being donated by the BRCO. Attendees are welcome to bring their own meals and picnic in the park as well, but there will be no community potluck. At 12:30 p.m. registration will open for the kiddie tractor pull, and the event will start at 1 p.m. Other activities taking place on Sunday include a car show, petting zoo, bingo, a sand money pit and bean bag tournament sponsored by Ruthton firemen.
Teachers learn to combine geometry and construction

Several high school teachers from Pipestone Area Schools (PAS), the surrounding area and even other states participated in a Geometry in Construction (GIC) workshop at the Pipestone campus of Minnesota West Community and Technical College June 13 through 16. The workshop taught teachers how to combine geometry and construction instruction.
Early primary voting begins

Early voting for the Aug. 9 primary election begins Friday, June 24 and is available through Aug. 8. Voters can apply for an absentee ballot online at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote, or by stopping in at the Pipestone County Auditor’s office at the Pipestone County Courthouse at 416 S. Hiawatha Ave. in Pipestone. The applications can be turned in to the auditor’s office in person or by mailing them to Pipestone County Auditor’s Office, 416 S. Hiawatha Ave., Pipestone, MN 56164.
Framing the positive

Every day we are faced with new challenges or goals we want to accomplish; some simple, some difficult. To face these challenges we draw from experience and knowledge, other resources, and for some our faith. Depending on the depth of our challenge, the ramifications, or the urgency, we tackle each in different ways. Yet, life experience will teach us that a certain level of consistency in our approach can guarantee success. If a tactic has worked in the past, we will first try it again to face the topic of the day.
