Death notice for Philip J. Anderson

Ruthton’s Buffalo Ridge Civic Organization (BRCO) is gearing up for the annual July 4th celebration on Sunday, July 3 through Monday, July 4. Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m with church in the park, with coffee and rolls available. Monday will feature the parade starting at 11 a.m., followed by a free will donation lunch in the park. The meal will include hamburgers and hot dogs grilled by the Pipestone County Cattlemen Association. Chips, cookies, condiments, water and all plates and utensils are being donated by the BRCO. Attendees are welcome to bring their own meals and picnic in the park as well, but there will be no community potluck. At 12:30 p.m. registration will open for the kiddie tractor pull, and the event will start at 1 p.m. Other activities taking place on Sunday include a car show, petting zoo, bingo, a sand money pit and bean bag tournament sponsored by Ruthton firemen.

RUTHTON, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO