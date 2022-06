On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade — the 1973 landmark decision that legalised abortion in the US. This means that many American people could be left without the option of having an abortion depending on where they live, as states will make their own laws about whether abortion is illegal and up to what point in a pregnancy. In fact, 26 states are now certain or likely to implement abortion bans.

