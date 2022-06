UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica parolee is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone on Mohawk Street earlier this month. According to Utica police, a man walked into St. Elizabeth Medical Center on June 4 after being stabbed in the stomach. The victim told police he was in an argument on the 800 block of Mohawk Street when a man, who he was acquainted with, allegedly pulled out a pocket knife, stabbed him and ran away.

UTICA, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO