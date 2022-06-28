ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Abortion rights rally slated in Greensburg

By Jeff Himler
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn abortion rights rally is planned Wednesday in downtown Greensburg in the wake of last week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade and ending the federal right to an abortion. The rally is slated for 5:15 p.m. at Main and Otterman streets, according to a...

triblive.com

Tiffany Mills
1d ago

We deserve to have a choice. Women’s rights are being taken away. Do you see any men’s right’s being taken nope. But if they were put in same position it wouldn’t pass. Since it doesn’t affect them and they think they can tell women what to do with their bodies and are okay to walk away from kids and not support them. But nothing ever happens to them.

Reply(1)
2
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Greensburg#Abortions#Pennsylvania#Politics#Protest#U S Supreme Court
