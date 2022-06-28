ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Calhoun County Health Department now providing COVID-19 vaccine for ages 6 months and up

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yxj3_0gOmorY800

The Calhoun County Public Health Department is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children as young as 6 months.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are available upon request. Vaccines are often made available at pediatrician offices countywide, and parents are encouraged to talk to their child's pediatrician for more information. A parent or guardian must be present for the child to receive the vaccination.

On June 18, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that all children 6 months through 5 years should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The move expanded eligibility for vaccination to nearly 20 million additional children and means all Americans ages 6 months and older are eligible for vaccination.

Youngest Americans can start getting COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday. Here's what every parent should know.

Appointments are available at the Calhoun County Public Health Department Monday through Friday, with walk-ins available Thursdays and Fridays. The Albion Health Department is closed June 23 through July 4 as the clinic moves to its new location at 115 Market Place.

For more information, visit calhouncounty.mi.gov/covidvaccine. To schedule an appointment, call 269-969-6363.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Calhoun County Health Department now providing COVID-19 vaccine for ages 6 months and up

Comments / 0

Related
My Magic GR

Officials Warn This Michigan City May See Brown Outs This Summer

I'm not sure if you noticed or not, but it's hot out there this summer. Going into this Summer, we were warned by several energy providers that if the heat index gets as high as it's predicted to, we may start to see some issues when it comes to power. While providers have worked overtime to stock up and be prepared, the strain from the large amount of air conditioning units starts to wear on our power grid.
PORTLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
County
Calhoun County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Calhoun County, MI
Vaccines
Calhoun County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
police1.com

Mich. police department to try out new 48-hour shift schedule

JONESVILLE, Mich. — The Jonesville Police Department is trying out a new shift schedule: 48 hours on, 96 hours off. The schedule is similar to what some fire and EMS agencies do and has been used with success at police agencies in Washington state, the Hillsdale Daily News reported.
JONESVILLE, MI
1077 WRKR

Three Rivers Residents Concerned After Their Cars Tagged With Numbers

A woman in Three Rivers recently took to a group to talk about how she went into the Walmart after work. The woman was shopping from around 6:30 to about 7:17. When she got back to her car she noticed there were small numbers written in the corner of her back window. Many people worry this could be a sign of human trafficking, although nothing has linked this to that worry as of yet. However, she notice another car nearby had a 4 on it, which she expressed concern for:
WILX-TV

Michigan GM subsidiary workers prepare for potential strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors may have a strike at its Lansing Grand River plant. Members of a General Motors (GM) subsidiary have set a strike deadline for 10 a.m. Thursday. The work stoppage would only affect people employed by GM Sub-Systems Manufacturing. That includes around 700 people at...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Americans
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs six bipartisan bills, signs 865th bill

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed her 865th bipartisan bill Friday. The bill, along with five other bills, called for the lowering of health care costs and an increase in public safety among other legislations. Governor Gretchen Whitmer: MI legislature has 'no common ground' in fight to...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WILX-TV

Cheap gas prices cause chaos in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A political stunt had people lining up Tuesday afternoon to get a deal on a gallon of gasoline. The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization Americans for Prosperity launched the $2.38 bargain for just an hour at a Delta Township gas station. The Shell station, located on the corner of West Saginaw Highway and Commercial Drive, was long. It extended past the Lowe’s Home Improvement on Marketplace Boulevard.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

40-year-old arrested for OWI in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police is reminding people never to drink and drive, no matter what the time is. A 40-year-old person was stopped on I-96 in Eaton County Wednesday morning, and after further investigation, they were arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. “No matter what time of the day it is, […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man who vanished 9 years ago after appointment at Kalamazoo hospital is still missing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A 25-year-old man who vanished nine years ago after an appointment at a Kalamazoo hospital is still missing. Jayme Vaughn Bryant would be 34 years old now. His family said he went to a follow-up appointment at a hospital in Kalamazoo on June 29, 2013, and said he would call his mother. He never called and is still missing. Bryant’s mother spoke to the host of the Already Gone Podcast.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

1K+
Followers
783
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy