Richfield, Pa. — Police say someone may have shot at a vehicle as it was traveling on Route 35 in Snyder County. According to state police at Selinsgrove, the driver discovered that a small round object had struck their Toyota Yaris while they were traveling east on Route 35 between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. June 24. Police believe the vehicle may have been struck by a BB or pellet gun. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO