ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Candace Parker nominated for Best Athlete, Women's Sports and Best WNBA Player ESPYS

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 1 day ago

Candace Parker is up for two ESPY awards, ESPN announced Tuesday.

The former Tennessee Lady Vols great has been nominated for Best Athlete, Women's Sports and Best WNBA Player. Other nominees for Best Athlete include Oksana Masters (cross country Skiing, road cycling, biathlon), Sunisa Lee (gymnastics) and Katie Ledecky (swimming). Parker was nominated alongside WNBA players Jonquel Jones, Sylvia Fowles and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

The 2022 ESPYS will be broadcast on ABC at 8 p.m. ET July 20.

TIME 100: Here's why Dwyane Wade thinks Candace Parker is one of TIME's Most Influential People

LADY VOLS IN WNBA: From Candace Parker to Rae Burrell: Lady Vols in the WNBA and how to watch them this season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osCY7_0gOmomNj00

Parker is the only nominee this year looking for a repeat ESPY win in the Best Athlete, Women's Sports category, having won the honor in 2008. Parker has won five ESPYS total, including Best Athlete, Women's Sports (2008), Best Collegiate Athlete, Women's Sports (2008) and Best WNBA Player (2009, 2013, 2017).

Parker's team, the Chicago Sky, was also nominated for best team after winning the franchise's first WNBA title in 2021.

The two-time WNBA champion was recently selected for her seventh WNBA All-Star game appearance, which will be hosted in Chicago for the first time. In her 15th season, Parker has hinted it will be her last. Parker is averaging 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season, helping lead the Sky to a 13-5 record.

Cora Hall: Covering UT women's athletics
Twitter | cora.hall@knoxnews.com
For exclusive sports content and premium perks, subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Candace Parker nominated for Best Athlete, Women's Sports and Best WNBA Player ESPYS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

WNBA All-Star Candace Parker throws first pitch at Cubs game

With a lot of enthusiasm (and a couple lyric adjustments), Chicago Sky All-Star Candace Parker took over "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field Tuesday night as if it was a clutch moment in a WNBA playoff game. Parker also brought a lot...
CHICAGO, IL
TheWrap

2022 ESPY Awards: Steph Curry, Aaron Rodgers, Allyson Felix Lead Nominations

ESPN has announced the nominations for the 2022 ESPY Awards, celebrating the greatest moments and achievements in sports over the last year. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Olympic track and field champion Allyson Felix were among those who received multiple nominations for the ceremony, which will air live on July 20.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sky's Parker nominated for two 2022 ESPY Awards

Chicago Sky star Candace Parker has been nominated for two prime ESPY Awards. ESPN announced its 2022 ESPY nominees on Tuesday, and Parker is up for Best Athlete, Women's Sports and Best WNBA Player. The two-time MVP has won five ESPYs in her 15 seasons with the league, which include...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Oksana Masters
NBC Sports

Ariel Atkins receives second straight WNBA All-Star selection

For the second straight season, Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins will represent the team at the WNBA All-Star Game when the league's top players gather in Chicago in two weeks. Atkins was selected as a reserve player by the league's coaches and is the lone Mystic named to the initial All-Star rosters.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Best Athlete#Espn#Abc#Time#Best Collegiate Athlete
NBC Sports

Steph honored to be hosting 'exciting' 2022 ESPYS show

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, a four-time world champion, eight-time All-Star and … a television host?. The Warriors superstar and 2022 NBA Finals MVP will host this year’s ESPYS, ESPN announced on Wednesday. Curry has previously attended the award show, winning Best NBA Player...
NBA
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy