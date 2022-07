LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Germany-based biomedical company Evonik says the expansion of its facility in Lafayette will help ensure that the U.S. is prepared for another pandemic. The company announced in early June it will build an additional facility at its current site in Tippecanoe County to manufacture lipids, molecules that encapsulate and deliver mRNA vaccines to cells in the body. The technology was used in the production of two COVID treatments.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO