ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Mowalola’s Return To The Runway Included A New Balance Sneaker Collab

By India Roby
NYLON
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coveted sneakers are dropping later this year. The Spring 2023 season of Paris Fashion Week Men’s marked a huge shift for Mowalola Ogunlesi, as the Nigerian-British designer and her namesake brand made its return to the fashion scene with a runway show on Saturday, June 25, marking its first IRL...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Boosts Preppy Inspiration in ‘Cotton Candy’ Tennis Dress & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. With an ever-changing style, it’s nice to see Natalia Bryant showing a more playful side in her latest picture. “Just a girl and her cotton candy,” she captioned on Wednesday, seen posing in a sporty tennis dress and Nike Air Force 1s. View this post on Instagram A post shared by n a t a l i a ✨ (@nataliabryant) The daughter of the late Kobe Bryant wore a purple and white tie-dyed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NME

Megan Thee Stallion at Glastonbury 2022: potential future headliner material

There’s a magnetism about the Houston Hot Girl’s performances: once you see one, you want to see them over and over again. In recent years, Megan Thee Stallion has become a rapper, whose speedy rise to the top filled with cocky lyrics and boisterous flows made her the trailblazer she’s always meant to be.
MUSIC
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
Essence

Summer Walker Covers One Of ESSENCE's June 2022 Digital Covers

The singer joins Lucky Daye as one of our latest cover stars. She talks about motherhood, soul music, ESSENCE Festival of Culture and more. To read Summer Walker’s full ESSENCE June 2022 digital cover and see all of the images from her photo shoot, head here: https://www.essence.com/summerwalker/. “It’s just...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Sneaker#Paris Fashion Week#Collab#Nigerian#Irl#Business Of Fashion#Bof#Includin
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Releasing This Week: Jacquemus x Nike, AJ1 “Stage Haze,” And More

Midway into Summer and the releases are rapidly beginning to pick up, as brands the likes of Nike and Reebok are continuing to expand their collaborative and GR catalog. And if release dates hold, we’re in for yet another busy week, one full of Jordan Retros as well as a appearances by Jacquemus, Union LA, KANGHYUK, and more.
APPAREL
WWD

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Takes on the U.K.

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross is taking her vision for Pattern across the pond. The actor and entrepreneur is launching product in the U.K. in an exclusive partnership with Boots, starting on Wednesday. For Ross, the move was a natural extension of her accessible vision for textured hair care.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi “The original dream for the brand was to be a global brand because I believe that the curly and textured community is one that spans across the globe,” she told...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
musictimes.com

Lorde Glastonbury 2022: Singer Brings Out THESE Guests, Debuts New Hairstyle

Lorde had a successful Glastonbury Music Festival set as she brought out two special guests and ditched her curly brown locks to debut a new hairstyle. According to NME, the New Zealand songwriter took the Pyramid Stage on Sunday when she called singers Clairo and Arlo Parks on stage to sing her hit track "Stone At The Nail Salon" from her album "Solar Power."
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

A Sky-Reminiscent Mix Of Blue And Grey Colors Take Over The Nike Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 has recently appeared in a compelling mix of blue and grey tones, further expanding the silhouette’s already-extensive roster of colorways. A high-quality build makes up the entirety of the upper, with suede playing a pivotal role in the sneaker’s appeal. Cool grey and light blue hues divvy up mudguards, quarter panels and more, with TPU components along the tongue introducing an eye-catching duo of hues mixing spring-friendly flair with autumn-appropriate dullness. Underfoot, Air Max unit cassettes also opt for a sky-reminiscent blue, pairing well with the semi-translucent, icy blue traction underneath it. Lastly, a wave-like logo takes over traditional Air Max 90 branding on the top of the tongue, suggesting thew sneakers are part of a larger collection.
APPAREL
HipHopDX.com

Travis Scott Gifts Lucky Fan Exclusive Jordans Right Off His Feet

A couple of young Travis Scott fans were just blessed with some unreleased heat directly off of the feet of La Flame himself. On Thursday (June 23), the Astroworld rap star was exiting well-known L.A. restaurant TAO in Hollywood, following dinner and a night of impromptu DJing with Rae Sremmmurd rapper Swae Lee, and decided to embrace the crowd of fans waiting for him in the alley by giving away a pair of his Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha” sneakers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Mars For Her" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Plenty of sneakers teasers have been coming down the pipeline for 2023. If you are a big fan of sneakers, particularly Jordan Brand, then you have a lot to be excited about right now. For now, it seems like 2023 is going to be an amazing year, and the Air Jordan 5 is most definitely going to be a massive part of that. Many of the Air Jordan 5s that have been teased so far have come courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, and they are all unique in their own way.
APPAREL
NYLON

Marc Jacobs Fall Runway Show Was Accessorized With Bald Caps and Blade Runner Bangs

When it comes to the supermodel sister duo Bella and Gigi Hadid, we’ve come to know them for extremely different approaches to personal style and beauty. Often distinguishing themselves from each other by going for opposite aesthetics—like Bella’s long, dark hair and tendency to wear black lace and Gigi’s bright blonde beachy hair and love for the colors white and pink—it’s rare we catch the sisters fully matching. However, for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 show in New York last night, the sisters walked the runway both with half-shaved heads and blunt, futuristic bangs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Fat Joe Auctions Rare Collection of Air Force 1s to Benefit Virgil Abloh’s Post Modern Scholarship Fund

Click here to read the full article. Though many admire Virgil’s Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 sneaker, most fans rarely get the chance at taking the exclusive shoe home. Luckily, Fat Joe and Mayor are holding an event on the live stream shopping app Whatnot on Wednesday to auction off Joe’s 11-pair collection of rare Air Force 1s. The sneakers that will be up for grabs include the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low, five pairs of Mayor’s custom “Croc” Air Force 1 Lows, three “Terror Squad” Air Force 1 Lows and the Fragment x Nike Lunar Force 1...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 ‘Fire Red’ Gets a First Look

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A beloved Air Jordan 3 colorway is making a comeback soon. After early info emerged about the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” returning to stores this summer, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram has now shared images of the classic style. The Air Jordan 3 was conceptualized by the celebrated Nike designer Tinker Hatfield and made its retail debut in 1988. The “Fire Red” colorway was one of four original styles to...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Jacquemus and Nike Teamed Up for a Website-Crashing Sneaker Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Simon Porte Jacquemus’ first Nike collection is here. This morning, the French designer set social media ablaze when he announced a small selection of his debut collaboration with the athletic giant would drop today. The frenzy resulted in his own e-commerce site crashing due to an influx of eager consumers. “More than 500k connections,” Jacquemus wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning. “The website of course crashed…!!! So sorry for this.” Once the site was live, much of the drop, which included two colorways of the Jacquemus x Nike Humara sneaker as well as a...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy