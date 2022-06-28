Mowalola’s Return To The Runway Included A New Balance Sneaker Collab

The Nike Air Max 90 has recently appeared in a compelling mix of blue and grey tones, further expanding the silhouette’s already-extensive roster of colorways. A high-quality build makes up the entirety of the upper, with suede playing a pivotal role in the sneaker’s appeal. Cool grey and light blue hues divvy up mudguards, quarter panels and more, with TPU components along the tongue introducing an eye-catching duo of hues mixing spring-friendly flair with autumn-appropriate dullness. Underfoot, Air Max unit cassettes also opt for a sky-reminiscent blue, pairing well with the semi-translucent, icy blue traction underneath it. Lastly, a wave-like logo takes over traditional Air Max 90 branding on the top of the tongue, suggesting thew sneakers are part of a larger collection.
Comments / 0