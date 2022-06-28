ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

New Fabletics clothing store opening at Oxmoor Center in July

wdrb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second Fabletics store in the state of Kentucky will have its grand opening next month. On July 16, the store will open at Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The new location will...

www.wdrb.com

wdrb.com

Design firm opens new showroom on 10th Street in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking to revamp your home or business, a new design firm just opened up in Louisville. Barry Wooley Designs cut the ribbon Wednesday on its new location on South 10th Street. It's a full-service interior-exterior design firm offering residential, commercial and hospitality design. Their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sports-themed coffee shop taking second shot on Frankfort Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coffee shop is will soon be holding its second grand opening during the pandemic. Pregame Coffee is moving into the former Jerry's Junk building on Frankfort Avenue. The owner, Rob Arnold, said they ripped the inside down to the studs, but re-purposed all the old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Worker owned co-op coffee shop opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As more coffee shops turn to unionizing to address poor working conditions and pay, new businesses are looking to keep decision making in the hands of its staff. This includes Old Louisville Coffee Co-op, a worker-owned coffee shop that opened June 29. What You Need To...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Baby formula slowly beginning to reappear on Louisville store shelves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Formula from across the globe is starting to appear on store shelves in Louisville. Laura Serke, a NICU dietician for UofL Health, found cans of Kendamil at a local Target recently. They came from the United Kingdom and were part of Operation Fly Formula. Previous flights...
LOUISVILLE, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
WLKY.com

Crumbl Cookies, more tenants to open in developing Fern Creek retail center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A handful of new tenants are coming to a developing retail center off Bardstown Road,according to Louisville Business First. Cedar Creek Crossing, a $20 million development, is underway near Bardstown Road and Cedar Creek Road in Fern Creek. LBF first reported on the project in December when the initial lineup of tenants was revealed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Baby formula returning to Louisville store shelves

Baby formula slowly beginning to reappear on Louisville store shelves. Laura Serke, a NICU dietician for UofL Health, found cans of Kendamil at a local Target recently. They came from the United Kingdom, and were part of Operation Fly Formula.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dave & Buster's buys Main Event for more than $800 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dave & Buster's officially completed its acquisition of Main Event. Dave & Buster's purchased Main Event from Ardent Leisure Group Limited and RedBird Capital Partners in an $835 million deal. Current Main Event CEO Chris Morris has been named CEO of Dave & Buster's and a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
Lizzo
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Felipe's Mexican Restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Felipe's Mexican Restaurant. The restaurant has a location on Lime Kilm Lane and another on Dutchman's Lane. Enjoy tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and enchiladas with a refreshing margarita or sangria. You can buy a $30 certificate for $15. They go on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Owner cites renovations as reason apartment complex near UofL needs to close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The company that owns a large apartment complex near the University of Louisville said the buildings have to be unoccupied during renovations. Residents at the Bellamy Louisville, which sits at the corner of South 7th Street and West Shipp Avenue, were given a 30-day notice on Sunday, June 26, that they needed to move out by July 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $5 And Under (6/27)

Pay-what-you-can | Noon – 5 p.m. This local soap store/apothecary/refillery closes today, unfortunately. Stop in to show your support — financially and otherwise. Kids can learn how to make ice cream, and kids of all ages can pet farm animals. WEDNESDAY, June 29. 316 West Ormsby Avenue. Free...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Clothing#Fitness#New Fabletics#Oxmoor Center#Yitty#Hydrow
WLKY.com

More than 100 southern Indiana businesses participating in SoIN Fun Trail

Ind. — TheSoIN Fun Trail returns to Southern Indiana, giving families deals, discounts and ways to stay busy. The 2022 trail brings even more discounts and prizes from more than 100 participating businesses. In its second year, the SoIN Fun Trail encourages visitors and residents to explore restaurants,...
INDIANA STATE
styleblueprint.com

Louisville’s Newest Exclusive Facial Treatment

These days, there are plenty of options available for those who want to look younger: serums, creams, fillers, injectables, surgical procedures, and even supplements. These solutions aren’t one-size-fits-all — and it’s important to consult with professionals to determine the best fit for you — but we love staying in the know on the latest options. So, when we caught wind of an exclusive new treatment coming to Louisville, we asked one of our writers to sit in on a private training session to learn all about it. Coming with a hefty price tag of $6,500, this certainly isn’t your average facial, but the unique method and its reported results are intriguing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

The birthplace of bourbon is booming

Bourbon continues booming in the Derby City and throughout Kentucky with no signs of a slowdown: More than $5 billion in capital investments is in the works or planned in the commonwealth. Kentucky’s premier signature industry pours $9 billion into the Bluegrass economy every year, its 22,500 jobs generating $1.23...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
wdrb.com

Local Louisville golfer describes 50-foot putt that won him $50k

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sheldon Hoagland said he hasn't played any golf since Sunday when he made the biggest putt of his life. "First time I've had my putter out since then," said Hoagland. "The last time this putter was struck, it won me 50-G's." The low-key 30-year-old Lebanon Junction...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Elevated Barber Co. opens in downtown Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new barbershop has downtown Jeffersonville buzzing. Elevated Barber Company cut the ribbon on Monday for its grand opening at Ohio Avenue and 7th Street. Owner Ashley Richmer said she has worked in barbershops for the last five years and wanted to open her own shop...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

