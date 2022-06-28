New Fabletics clothing store opening at Oxmoor Center in July

These days, there are plenty of options available for those who want to look younger: serums, creams, fillers, injectables, surgical procedures, and even supplements. These solutions aren’t one-size-fits-all — and it’s important to consult with professionals to determine the best fit for you — but we love staying in the know on the latest options. So, when we caught wind of an exclusive new treatment coming to Louisville, we asked one of our writers to sit in on a private training session to learn all about it. Coming with a hefty price tag of $6,500, this certainly isn’t your average facial, but the unique method and its reported results are intriguing.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO