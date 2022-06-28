ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

80 DA’s offices refuse to prosecute abortion cases, including 5 in Texas

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A letter from Fair and Just Prosecution was signed by 80 district attorney’s offices representing communities across the nation who said they will decline their use of their offices’ resources to criminalize those who seek, provide or support abortions following the...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 28

HaylSaytan
4d ago

Aint nobody got time to prosecute private healthcare choices. The state having a vested interest in what’s in my womb is not only creepy but government overreach. Texas can’t handle the foster system they have now, they killed off 100 kids last year alone. Where’s the outrage at your state pro lifers?!

Reply(4)
9
doer
4d ago

So I guess if your a DA you don't have to obey the law. It's not about your personal beliefs it's about the law and if you don't want to do your job then you should not have a job. If you work at a daycare and you don't believe in changing diapers then you aren't going to have that job very long

Reply(1)
4
Sheree Ward
4d ago

then they should be removed from office. you don't get to pick and choose the laws you want to enforce. you took an oath.

Reply(2)
3
