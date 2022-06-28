ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Family offers $50,000 reward in unsolved Salem murder

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
 1 day ago

The family of Travis Jeutten has offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the conviction of the people responsible for his death.

Jeutten was killed after he and his wife, Jamilyn Jeutten, were stabbed Aug. 13, 2021 at their home near the intersection of Howell Prairie Road and Hazelgreen Road in East Salem.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and Jamilyn received life-threatening injuries.

At a press conference Tuesday morning at the Marion County Courthouse in Salem, his mother, Myra Jeutten pleaded for people to come forward with information.

“Losing Travis is the worst grief you can ever imagine,” she said. “He was our first born son and the light of our life. We were so proud of him and were looking forward to the next venture in his life. There is a hole in our hearts that will never go away.

“By offering this reward we are begging someone to come forward with any thing you may have heard or saw even if you think it is insignificant. It might be the last piece of the puzzle that law enforcement is looking for.”

The family posted details about the reward at www.justicefortravis.com .

People with information about the investigation are encouraged to contact Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective Jessica Van Horn at Jvanhorn@co.marion.or.us or (503) 574-6211.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Family offers $50,000 reward in unsolved Salem murder

MARION COUNTY, OR
