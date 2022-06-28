ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

A convicted serial rapist from Columbus has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLSNJ_0gOmo1Ax00

A Columbus man who had multiple previous rape convictions has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after admitting to taking a 7-year-old girl across state lines and sexually assaulting her.

Joseph Gaines, 42, had plead guilty in November to taking a minor across state lines with intention of sexually abusing the victim and committing a new offense against a minor as a registered sex offender.

Federal lawsuit not yet settled: Black Columbus police lieutenant says $2 jury award in lawsuit 'blatantly unfair'

On Tuesday, Gaines was sentenced to 420 months, or 35 years, in prison.

According to court records, Gaines took the 7-year-old to numerous other states in July and August 2019. Gaines transported the child in the bunk of his tractor-trailer.

Gaines had been on parole from a 2005 conviction in Stark County for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old in 1998.

Gaines had also been convicted in 2000 in Florida for kidnapping a woman on the beach, placing a knife to her throat and telling her to come with him.

DNA also linked Gaines to at least two other sexual assaults, according to federal prosecutors. One occurred around the same time as the 1998 sexual assault and involved a 15-year-old girl. According to court records, Gaines had threatened the girl with a box cutter, forced her into a wooded area and assaulted her.

In 2002, a married couple walking on a beach in Florida were approached by Gaines, who had a weapon wrapped in a towel, court records state. Gaines forced the couple into an abandoned building, where he sexually assaulted the wife while forcing the husband to watch.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker said the multi-decade sentence is warranted for Gaines, calling him a "true predator."

"Gaines spent much of the past 20 plus years — other than the times he was incarcerated — perpetrating dangerous sexual assaults," Parker said. "This is the type of incorrigible conduct that prison walls are made for."

bbruner@dispatch.com

bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: A convicted serial rapist from Columbus has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Ohio man sent to prison for threatening to kill patient who was seeking abortion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio man was sentenced on federal charges for making a bomb threat against a reproductive health services facility. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio also said that Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime made threats against a patient, who he identified as his girlfriend, and against the Columbus-area Your Choice Healthcare clinic because he believed she was seeking an abortion.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Child Rapist convicted by Jury In Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — At the conclusion of a three-day trial handled by Assistant Prosecutor Gerald Anderson, jurors convicted a Zanesville man on all counts related to the sexual assaults of two girls over the course of five years. Jurors found 62-year-old Walter Lewis guilty on three counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mother sentenced in 2020 death of son, 7, in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mother has been sentenced for the death of her 7-year-old son in 2020. Oneida Maldando-Cortez, 26, will spend the next six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty in April to one charge of involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, Maldando-Cortez has just over two years of jail credit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Parker
10TV

Police: Man found shot dead in southeast Columbus alley

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a shooting in southeast Columbus early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 900 block of Lilley Avenue just before 3 a.m. Police said they found a man in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Federal agents arrest former Ohio National Guard member for making and selling ‘ghost guns’

Federal agents have arrested a 24-year-old Columbus man and former member of the Ohio National Guard on charges of making and selling "ghost guns." Those are untraceable homemade weapons made in whole or part with a 3D printer. Thomas Develin also allegedly made anti-semitic and violent statements while he worked in security at local synagogues and Jewish schools. Agents confiscated more than 25 firearms in Develin's home and vehicle during a search warrant in March.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Child seriously injured in northeast Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in northeast Columbus Friday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to Walford Street around 9 p.m. following reports of a child being hit by a vehicle. Once on scene, police found the victim...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Rapist#Prison#Federal Prosecutors#Sexual Assaults#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio BMV bomb threat suspect given $150K bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of making a bomb threat and causing a panic at a local BMV office was in court Tuesday.   Dini Mahad has been charged with Use of a Hoax Weapon of Mass Destruction. Investigators said he walked into the BMV office in the 4100 block of W. Broad […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Jewish leader calls ‘ghost’ gun arrest a wake-up call

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio National Guard member and the man charged with making terroristic threats against a Columbus Jewish school has been arrested again on federal gun charges, something local Jewish leaders said should serve as a wake-up call. Joel Marcovitch, the president of Jewish Columbus, said he felt relieved Wednesday to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Linden shooting leaves man dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the Linden area.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:01 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of E. Hudson Street on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found an SUV that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

1 dead following shooting in Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday night in the Linden area. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Hudson Street just after 11 p.m. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:07 p.m. A detective at the scene tells...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

10 charged with distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, meth, marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This morning federal agents arrested individuals charged as part of a national narcotics distribution operation bringing drugs into Central Ohio from California. They have been charged by criminal complaints for allegedly participating in a polydrug trafficking organization involving 76 kilograms of fentanyl including 115,500 fentanyl-laced pills,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen Ohio license plate leads to $1,000 in violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Imagine being fined for traffic violations, all while your car is sitting in a junkyard. How could that happen? One man learned the hard way, and found out it is a risk, and it’s what can happen if you don’t save your license plates, or if they are ever stolen. Lee […]
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy