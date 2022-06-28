ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin bring 'raw and vulnerable' fellowship to Music City

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221KDm_0gOmo0IE00

Atlanta Christian/gospel collective Maverick City Music and legendary inspirational artist Kirk Franklin's "raw and vulnerable" boom-bap ministry arrives at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

Hip-hop culture and the pulpit have created a beloved, storied tradition for the past three decades. But there's never been a time when the hottest gospel act in the world is a choir from Atlanta beloved as much by Justin Bieber and Franklin as they are by 1,300 inmates at the Everglades Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade, Florida.

Maverick City's 18th EP or album release in three years is "Kingdom Book One." It features artists who initially collaborated in a series of 17 songwriting camps held in 2018 and comprised of 100 contemporary Christian artists and songwriters that resulted in 100 songs. The fruits of those gatherings have combined with 16-time Grammy-winning performer Franklin – and jail inmates.

Nashville's June concerts: CMA and Bonnaroo are just the beginning

"We call rooms we perform in the kingdom because we're not just Black, brown or white. We're universal," says Maverick City's Brandon Lake. "Our message creates a community based on love for each other – it's for everyone. ('Kingdom Book One') allowed us to love on the least of these, those who are most often overlooked."

Notable tracks on Maverick City's latest include "Bless Me," a gospel ballad with a hint of soulful trap energy. For fans of Franklin familiar with his quarter-century history of crossing singles like 1997's "Stomp" over from gospel to urban top-40 radio, it's a familiar-sounding formula.

Lake describes "Kingdom Book One" says not utilizing Franklin's greatest artistic asset as a on "Kingdom Book One" would have been a "travesty." The legendary artist is a "joy bomb" whose style inspires dancing, shouting and fun, Lake says.

"Bless Me" joins tracks like "Jireh," from Maverick City's 2022 Grammy-winning Best Contemporary Christian Music Album "Old Church Basement" as being a song that's deceptively simple in its orchestration and lyric. The collective's work errs much more in the vein of simple call and response and conversational conveying of spiritual impulses than more complex displays of spirituality.

"Both Kirk and Maverick City, we create lyrics that reflect the lives we live and not candy coat the lessons we've learned," says Lake. "It's a by-product of our personalities. We are comfortable being ourselves. Sometimes expressing yourself articulately doesn't convey the exact emotion you're feeling."

The group was afforded the chance to work with Franklin because of their explosion in popularity during the COVID-19 quarantine. Moore ties it to the notion that home-bound, traditionally churchgoing people sought out Maverick City when "desperately looking for worship online" and discovering their music to create a soundtrack to fulfill that need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrCIR_0gOmo0IE00

Maverick City co-founder and Tribl Records CEO Jonathan Jay is proud of their work and early testimonials of the power of their music from Bieber and Shawn Mendez. In a 2021 Christian Post interview, he noted, "the work of the Holy Spirit and inspiration is universal. I think it's something that we're learning about. It's an invitation that I think we all are experiencing."

Jay and Tony Brown – Maverick City's other co-founder – feel taking the group's message into the prison system impacts the lives of the group's target fanbase. Numerous people can – as they have – empathize with having family members being in and out of incarceration, they say.

"It's one thing to sing about making a difference, but it's another thing to actually do it," Lake adds, quoting Matthew 25:36, "I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me."

Along with spending a week at a prison in Florida recording their latest album, Maverick City Music has also recently visited New York's Rikers Island jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKCxt_0gOmo0IE00

"Fellowship is everything," Lake says when asked about what is motivating Maverick City as a collective of late. "Jesus modeled his life (around fellowship), and we worship God by how we fellowship with each other."

To wit, their nationwide run of concerts and live appearances have showcased the breadth and depth of their fellowship's reach.

In 2022 alone, they've appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series, on the stage at the BET Awards, plus are currently on a nationwide run of capacity-crowd-filled shows in arenas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMQrw_0gOmo0IE00

"The greatest gospel artist of all time is working with us, a collective that's hot right now," Lake says. "Our worlds of prophetic worship have united, and we're successfully reaching more multigenerational audiences.

"We're at a season in our world right now when everything feels fake. Having some authenticity in the world isn't us trying to look at a situation and put lipstick on a pig. Instead, we're being honest. People respect that."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin bring 'raw and vulnerable' fellowship to Music City

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvilleguru.com

Toy Story in Concert With The Nashville Symphony

Toy Story in Concert With The Nashville Symphony is Friday through Sunday, July 8-10, 2022, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Guests can expect to watch the beloved Toy Story film accompanied by the Nashville Symphony performing the score live. Tickets are $40-$90. Dates & Times. Friday, July 8, 2022: 7:00pm.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

MTSU Mourns Death of University Trustee Darrell Freeman Sr.

Story by Stephen Leon Alligood | MTSU Faculty Advisor. Middle Tennessee State University alum and Trustee Darrell Freeman Sr. died on the evening of June 28 at his home in Brentwood. He was 54 years old. In a press release, Freeman’s family described his death as “a serious illness” and...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Large NEW Outdoor / Indoor Music Venue in Murfreesboro along the Stones River in the Gateway District of Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO) Local residents and music lovers throughout Tennessee are excited about an announcement made earlier this year regarding a new concert venue that will be built Murfreesboro. Some are saying the venue will fill the long left gap in outdoor entertainment that hasn't been felt (or heard) since the closing of the Starwood Amphitheater.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Florida State
City
Nashville, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Hattie Jane's Creamery Celebrates National Ice Cream Month

July festivities include sixth anniversary scoop shop celebrations, new summer flavors and brewery pop ups around Middle Tennessee. COLUMBIA, Tenn. – July is National Ice Cream Month and Tennessee’s ice cream brand Hattie Janes Creamery is giving ice cream fans lots to scream about throughout the month. To kick off the festivities, Hattie Jane’s is celebrating its sixth anniversary on Friday, July 1 at all four scoop shops with a 6th Birthday Bash featuring appearances from “Super Scoopers” and other special surprises, as well as 15 percent off all Hattie Jane’s merchandise online and in stores through July 4.
COLUMBIA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Businessman Darrell Freeman dies at 57

Nashville businessman Darrell Freeman died Tuesday, his family said in a statement. He was 57, according to a family spokesperson. A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. “Our beloved father and husband suffered from a serious illness that he succumbed to on the evening of June 28, 2022,”...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Concerns over Nashville hosting 2024 Republican National Convention

Some have concerns about Music City hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention. Concerns over Nashville hosting 2024 Republican National …. Newsmaker: Watertown High baseball team makes history. Newsmaker: Watertown High baseball team makes history. Blue Alert suspect captured following shooting in …. Death investigation underway after man found along …
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Christian non-profit purchases Renaissance Center

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - David Rives Ministries, a Christian non-profit focusing on media outreach, recently purchased The Renaissance Center in Dickson, TN. The facility will soon be known as The Wonders Center & Science Museum and will house a science museum and the television studios Genesis Science Network. In addition, David Rives Ministries will be moving its operations from its existing 12,000 square-foot facilities in Lewisburg, TN, to the more than 100,000 square-foot building.
DICKSON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Kirk Franklin
williamsonhomepage.com

Newcomer to Franklin brings ‘Happy and Strong’ approach to life-work balance

Jaime Villalovos, who recently moved from California to Williamson County with her family, has come a long way from her childhood in rural Montana. She was the oldest of six children in a small town that offered little opportunity for employment or moving forward. Her father was in and out of work, and with considerable years between her and the next-oldest child, she had to take on the responsibility of helping to raise her siblings.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Former Nashville educator from Spring Hill dies after battle with cancer

Spring Hill resident and former Tusculum Elementary principal Larry Huggins died June 28 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 77. Huggins spent 30 years in the world of education, retiring from Metro Nashville Public Schools as the principal of Tusculum Elementary in 1998. Huggins was born...
SPRING HILL, TN
rewind943.com

New Clarksville-to-Nashville bus route added at Exit 11 Park & Ride

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Nashville Metro Transit Authority is expanding commuter bus services between Clarksville and Nashville by adding an additional weekday route, effective Tuesday, July 5. MTA, through public transit contractor WeGo Public Transit, runs along route 94, Clarksville Express (I-24). Stops for the route include the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#City Music#Music Group#Gospel Choir#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Bridgestone Arena#Christian#Cma
murfreesborovoice.com

Twelve Places in Rutherford County to Hear Live Music

There are many great places to hear live music in Rutherford County. Latino, jazz, soul, pop, country, and even classic rock are all part of the vast assortment of venue tastes. Just like the music itself, each location has its own character. Coffee shops, bars, restaurants, clubs, and even traditional...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fireworks in Clarksville: Where to find Fourth of July fireworks shows, live concerts, barbecue and more

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Independence Day events are planned throughout the long holiday weekend, starting Friday and ending on Monday. Fourth of July Celebration: Come join the fun at Longhurst Park in Guthrie, Kentucky, on July 1. Food trucks, vendors, live music, plus a fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m. The celebration will kick off at 5:15 with a short-distance walking parade: Any children, parents or adults may participate. No registration necessary. Dress up, decorate, or wear your Fourth of July colors.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BBC

Roe v Wade: Hen parties get political in post-Roe Nashville

Every weekend thousands of women descend on Nashville, Tennessee - one of the most popular cities for hen nights in America - to mark their final nights of singledom. But this weekend, women celebrating life's milestones also reflected on the meaning of another turning point - the overturning of Roe v Wade.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy