Castle Point Veterans Affairs campus to avoid potential closure

Is Castle Point saved? It appears the Veterans Affairs campus might avoid being shut down as part of a proposal to reshape the nation's VA facilities.

On Monday the U.S. Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee announced its opposition to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, which would have considered closing the campus at Castle Point in Fishkill.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommended closing Castle Point and consolidating its inpatient programs with the campus at Montrose in Westchester County. The proposal, revealed in March, was met by swift condemnation by local elected officials, many of whom expressed concern about the potential closure's effect on veterans.

The suggested shuttering of Castle Point would have been years away, but it was included in the department's AIR report, which looked at a potential overhaul of its services and facilities around the country.

The report was to be considered by a presidentially-appointed and Senate-confirmed AIR Commission. The Senate committee's statement Monday, though, "signifies the end of the AIR Commission."

“As Senators, we share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans," the group of a dozen senators said in their statement. "We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward.

"The Commission is not necessary for our continued push to invest in VA health infrastructure, and together we remain dedicated to providing the Department with the resources and tools it needs to continue delivering quality care and earned services to veterans in 21st century facilities — now and into the future.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, on Tuesday commended the Senate committee's opposition to the proposal.

“We must invest further in bolstering the veteran healthcare facilities in the Hudson Valley, not strip them away, and the previous plan missed the mark in ensuring the needs of our Mid-Hudson vets came first," he said.

It was not yet clear what Monday's announcement might mean for the future of Castle Point. Cullen Lyons, public affairs officer for the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

In March Lyons noted that Castle Point is an aging campus, and the report suggested a new building be built in Fishkill with the same services and a more modern setup.

"There’s a lot of moving parts," he said at the time. "My view as a veteran and an employee here is that these recommendations would only improve the care that we can provide to veterans. Our building (at Castle Point) is going to be 100 next year. It’s pretty hard to keep up with a building that old. And by moving the facility we would be able to spend more money on patient care rather than a hundred-year-old building."

The AIR report had indicated fewer beds would be needed in the Hudson Valley during the next decade due to population shifts, and outdated facilities needed to be replaced by more modern infrastructure.

Castle Point's VA Medical Center was built in 1923 on a 105-acre campus, with the last major renovation in 1989. It provides inpatient medical care and a community living center, as well as outpatient services.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Castle Point Veterans Affairs campus to avoid potential closure