ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Point, NY

Castle Point Veterans Affairs campus to avoid potential closure

By Matt Spillane, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 1 day ago

Is Castle Point saved? It appears the Veterans Affairs campus might avoid being shut down as part of a proposal to reshape the nation's VA facilities.

On Monday the U.S. Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee announced its opposition to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, which would have considered closing the campus at Castle Point in Fishkill.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recommended closing Castle Point and consolidating its inpatient programs with the campus at Montrose in Westchester County. The proposal, revealed in March, was met by swift condemnation by local elected officials, many of whom expressed concern about the potential closure's effect on veterans.

The suggested shuttering of Castle Point would have been years away, but it was included in the department's AIR report, which looked at a potential overhaul of its services and facilities around the country.

2021: Veterans preach importance of communication, seeking help, in wake of Van De Water's death

Previously: Veterans can comment on proposed Castle Point closure, get more information at events

The report was to be considered by a presidentially-appointed and Senate-confirmed AIR Commission. The Senate committee's statement Monday, though, "signifies the end of the AIR Commission."

“As Senators, we share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans," the group of a dozen senators said in their statement. "We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward.

"The Commission is not necessary for our continued push to invest in VA health infrastructure, and together we remain dedicated to providing the Department with the resources and tools it needs to continue delivering quality care and earned services to veterans in 21st century facilities — now and into the future.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, on Tuesday commended the Senate committee's opposition to the proposal.

“We must invest further in bolstering the veteran healthcare facilities in the Hudson Valley, not strip them away, and the previous plan missed the mark in ensuring the needs of our Mid-Hudson vets came first," he said.

It was not yet clear what Monday's announcement might mean for the future of Castle Point. Cullen Lyons, public affairs officer for the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

In March Lyons noted that Castle Point is an aging campus, and the report suggested a new building be built in Fishkill with the same services and a more modern setup.

"There’s a lot of moving parts," he said at the time. "My view as a veteran and an employee here is that these recommendations would only improve the care that we can provide to veterans. Our building (at Castle Point) is going to be 100 next year. It’s pretty hard to keep up with a building that old. And by moving the facility we would be able to spend more money on patient care rather than a hundred-year-old building."

The AIR report had indicated fewer beds would be needed in the Hudson Valley during the next decade due to population shifts, and outdated facilities needed to be replaced by more modern infrastructure.

Castle Point's VA Medical Center was built in 1923 on a 105-acre campus, with the last major renovation in 1989. It provides inpatient medical care and a community living center, as well as outpatient services.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Castle Point Veterans Affairs campus to avoid potential closure

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Castle Point VA to stay open

WASHINGTON – The Castle Point Veterans Administration Hospital in Wappingers Falls, which was proposed to close and be replaced by a new facility, is a dead issue. The independent Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission was considering development of a more out-patient based facility about 10 miles from the current hospital.
Mid-Hudson News Network

PFAS exposure assessment report for eastern Orange County released

NEWBURGH – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry released the report for the PFAS exposure assessment conducted near Stewart Air National Guard Base. The report summarizes levels of PFAS in blood and urine from a group of residents living...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Orange County legislator dies

NEWBURGH – Patrick Berardinelli, Sr., a former Orange County legislator and Newburgh city councilman, has died, county officials said. Acting County Executive Harry Porr has fond memories of the man who was instrumental in hiring him in Newburgh some 35 years ago. “I first met him in the City...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro & WMCHealth Announce Creation of Behavioral Health Center of Excellence at MidHudson Regional Hospital

From left, Todd Hixson, Vice President, Network Behavioral Health Services, WMCHealth; Dr. Livia Santiago-Rosado, Dutchess County Commissioner of Behavioral and Community Health; Jean-Marie Niebuhr, Deputy Commissioner, Dutchess County Behavioral Health Services; Marcus J. Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive; Josh Ratner, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, WMCHealth. Dutchess County Executive...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Castle Point, NY
City
Fishkill, NY
Fishkill, NY
Government
City
Montrose, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Times Herald-Record

Ex-Newburgh superintendent will lead Bronx district, continue to collect local salary

CITY OF NEWBURGH − Newburgh schools will continue to pay its former superintendent, Roberto Padilla, his full salary through November 2023, regardless of his new job as a Bronx school district chief. Padilla's hiring as superintendent of Bronx Community School District 7 announced June 27 along with others in a new slate of school chiefs named throughout New York City. ...
NEWBURGH, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A message to seniors and New Yorkers with disabilities: Freeze your rent (opinion)

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know — some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than 20 years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whdh.com

3 teens from New York save drowning youth on Cape Cod, officials say

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three New York teenagers rescued a 15-year-old drowning on Cape Cod Wednesday, officials said. Firefighters responding to reports of a person who had jumped from Craigville Bridge into the water in Centerville at 2:30 p.m. found a 15-year-old had lost consciousness after jumping off the bridge, officials said. Two teenagers from Red Hook, New York, who were fishing on the bridge, jumped in after him and pulled him to safety while another teenager assisted from the bridge.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Affairs Committee#Van De Water#Senate#The Air Commission
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta wins GOP Orange County sheriff line in primary

GOSHEN – Former Orange County Sheriff’s captain and now Deputy Montgomery Village Police Chief Paul Arteta easily defeated Undersheriff Kenneth Jones for the Republican line in the November election for sheriff. Arteta polled almost 66 percent of the vote on Tuesday – 7,794 votes, to Jones’ 34 percent...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Ellner Defeats Sheehy in Putnam District 5 Legislature GOP Primary

Carmel businessman Greg Ellner prevailed over Pat Sheehy Tuesday in a Republican primary for the District 5 seat on the Putnam County Legislature being vacated by retiring Legislator Carl Albano. According to unofficial results from the Putnam County Board of Elections, Ellner defeated Sheehy, 280-238. It’s unclear if those totals...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
101.5 WPDH

Top Secret Hudson Valley, NY Location to Get Your TSA Pre-check

Do you dream again of traveling? Maybe flying even? Have you thought about making sure that you are eligible for TSA Pre-check? Maybe even going through the steps of getting the TSA Pre-Check, which means that you have to fill out the paper work, wait for the appointment, then go through the interview (aka fingerprints) and of course you will need to pay a fee.
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Multi-agency police raid in Poughkeepsie Wednesday morning (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – An ongoing investigation into drug sales in Dutchess County resulted in a two-family home being raided just before dawn on Wednesday morning. Several people were taken from the building and charges are pending. Members of the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Team (VGNET) were...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WKTV

Police say inmate killed at Dutchess County state prison

STORMVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Police say an inmate was killed in a prison fight at an upstate New York correctional facility. New York State Police say the altercation at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in the Dutchess County community of Stormville left one inmate dead at another injured. Details including...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

July Is Coming to Dutchess County & So Is this Amazing Lobster

Can we talk about summer? When I think of summer I think about beach vacations with lots of fresh seafood dinners. The truth is, I haven’t been to the beach in years, and to be honest, that wouldn’t even be my first choice for a vacation. But I still have that vision. The one thing about it that does ring true is the part about fresh seafood. I love seafood, especially lobster.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
699
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy