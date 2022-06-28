ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville government officials to push back against abortion ban

Good morning, friends. This is Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt .

The U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion continues to tear folks apart, especially here in Tennessee, where, as of yesterday , abortions are banned after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

On Friday, Nashville's top prosecutor, Glenn Funk, said he wouldn't prosecute women who get abortions or doctors who perform them.

Several other Metro government leaders also appear to be pushing back against abortion bans, reporters Cassandra Stephenson and Melissa Brown write.

A few Metro Council members are creating a resolution asking police to make abortion-related arrests a low priority. Cassandra and Melissa have all the details for you below.

Meanwhile, it looks like it already is nearly impossible to get an abortion in Tennessee.

Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi announced yesterday it's suspending abortion services in Tennessee, The Commercial Appeal reports. That leaves only two providers — one in Memphis and one in Mt. Juliet — believed to still offer abortion services.

Dig into more stories below. And thank you for reading The Tennessean.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville government officials to push back against abortion ban

