Leetsdale, PA

Historic Leetsdale plant reopens for solar equipment production

By Chrissy Suttles, Beaver County Times
 1 day ago

LEETSDALE — A former steel fabricating plant along the Ohio River is in the midst of a revival for the production of solar power plant equipment.

A company specializing in utility-scale solar trackers, Nextracker LLC, and Leetsdale-based steel fabricator BCI Steel on Tuesday celebrated the reopening of Leetsdale’s historic Bethlehem Steel factory in the Leetsdale Industrial Park to make solar tracker parts for large-scale solar power plants.

The trackers will keep solar panels pointed at the sun as it moves across the sky each day.

The plant just outside Ambridge houses BCI Steel’s new equipment and parts shipped from factories in Malaysia and Brazil. Products made at the factory, first closed in 1978, will serve solar markets in Pennsylvania, Indiana, New York and Ohio. About 60 full-time mill jobs will be created during the first phase of production, company representatives said, and that could double in the next three years.

“It’s a huge win,” said Pittsburgh Regional Alliance President Mark Anthony Thomas. “Our long-standing capacity and expertise in steel fabrication will be pivotal to advancing Nextracker’s large-scale solar projects.”

Tuesday’s ceremony included a visit from U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and representatives from some of the world’s largest renewable energy companies.

“It feels very emotional for me,” said Granholm, who served as Michigan’s governor from 2003-11 during Detroit’s auto crisis. “Even though I’m not from Pittsburgh, I am from Detroit. And I get it…this deep knowledge that in our DNA, we are all about manufacturing in America.”

Granholm called Pittsburgh “an amazing example of a community that has lifted itself up,” and credited President Joe Biden’s recent decision to use the Defense Production Act to increase domestic solar panel manufacturing. Shortages are causing delays in solar projects nationwide, he said.

“The president sees our national security embedded in our manufacturing capacity in this country,” she said, emphasizing that projects like Leetsdale’s may “be part of the greatest peace plan the world has ever known.”

“No country has ever been held hostage to access to the sun. Wind has never been weaponized, like we are seeing right now with a petro-dictator weaponizing energy,” Granholm said, pointing to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s control of oil and gas supplies amid his country’s war with Ukraine.

Casey, D-Scranton, called Tuesday’s event a “celebration of the clean energy future of America,” while drawing parallels between southwestern Pennsylvanians and Michiganders like Granholm.

“That same work ethic, that same determination that creates the future which made it possible for us to be here today,” he said. “We’re here to celebrate that Pennsylvania workers, American workers, are going to be building solar trackers for large-scale solar power plants with American steel.”

The Leetsdale space was chosen, in part, due to its proximity to river and rail transport in a location “steeped in manufacturing history,” said Dan Shugar, CEO and founder of Nextracker.

It’s the third solar tracker fabrication line Nextracker has commissioned with a steel partner this year. The company is building out 10 gigawatts of “Made in America” manufacturing capacity, leadership said, enough to power 7.5 million homes.

“This partnership with Nextracker showcases our steel fabrication and quality control technology and unlocks additional domestic solar capacity with our low-cost manufacturing,” said Matt Carroll, CEO of BCI Steel.

Utility-scale solar is one of the lowest-cost and fastest-growing sources of global electricity, Shugar added, and the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic are among the fastest-growing solar markets in America.

“It was about nine months ago we had the vision to literally relocate manufacturing equipment from Malaysia – what we’re looking at on the side here is a line that we operated for years in Malaysia – right here in the Midwest as a result of fantastic leadership by policymakers,” Shugar said.

Energy jobs nationwide grew faster than overall employment last year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s newest Energy and Employment Report. Solar energy jobs increased by 5.4%, the report notes, with the United States adding 17,212 new jobs in the industry.

Lamb, D-17, Mount Lebanon, reaffirmed his support for a diverse energy portfolio and the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that included funding to ease energy transitions during a time of uncertainty.

“We want more options,” he said. “Not fewer.”

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Historic Leetsdale plant reopens for solar equipment production

