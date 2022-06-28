ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Nobody injured in Tuesday morning fire at contractor's shop

By Trent Abrego, Watertown Public Opinion
 1 day ago
Nobody was injured during a fire at a contractor's shop Tuesday morning in Watertown.

When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming out of eves and doors of the structure, according to a news release from Watertown Fire Rescue. After gaining access into the building, crews faced heavy smoke and heat.

The fire was about 8:30 a.m. at 613 11th St. N.W.

Eventually, fire spread to the attic of the structure, per the release. The fire department then gained access to the roof via a ladder. Crews used a piercing nozzle to poke through the tin and put the fire in the attic out, per the release.

The fire did not spread to adjoining shops. Crews were on scene for approximately two and half hours.

The structure sustained fire, water and heat damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigati, according to the release.

