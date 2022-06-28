ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ford Is Fueling The Move In Wejo Stock Today: Here's Why

By Adam Eckert
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Wejo Group Ltd WEJO shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a collaboration with Ford Motor Co F in Europe, which gives Wejo access to personalized connected vehicle data from Ford vehicles...

TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Ford Ending Lease Buyouts For All Its Electric Vehicles In The US

Ford appears to take yet another page from the Tesla book as it reportedly eliminated the purchase option for new electric vehicle leases in 37 states. In a letter sent to dealers and seen by Cars Direct, Ford says the decision will support the company's efforts to go carbon-neutral and lower battery production costs in the United States. Battery costs remain a big hurdle for carmakers making the switch to electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report completely dominates the electric vehicle market. The figures are there to show that in the United States, Elon Musk's company is unrivaled. Its market cap of $763.66 billion at the time of writing is pretty much uncharted waters for automakers. GM (GM) -...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Is Coming for Tesla's Throne

The fight for the future begins on Monday. Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG ADR Report is launching a new weapon in its war with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report for world electric vehicle domination. The German automaker is slated to digitally debut the pre-production concept of its...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Gets a Big Boost in Its Fight Against Tesla

It was called "The Diesel Dupe." In 2015, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accused Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG ADR Report of violating the Clean Air Act after the German automaker was caught installing "cheat devices" in 490,000 of its diesel-powered vehicles. Emission Control. The devices were able to...
BUSINESS
Motorious

Wejo And Ford Want To Track Your Every Move

Every move you make, every breath you take, Ford and Wejo will be monitoring you – or something like that. I’m old enough to remember when connected vehicles were first becoming a thing in the automotive industry. A few crazy individuals said it would be a way for the government and big corporations which act like governments to track your every movement, learns your habits, and in general act like creepy stalkers. Now that connected cars are pretty commonplace, we know that’s just not true because as the government and companies like Ford and Wejo track your every move, they’re doing it for your safety and well-being.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Here’s why Bloomberg thinks Volkswagen’s EV sales will overtake Tesla’s by 2024

According to a comprehensive report published this morning by research firm Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla will hold its global crown for EV sales for the next 18 months but will then be usurped by Volkswagen electric vehicles. The full BEV outlook report predicts that many legacy automakers will lag in sales through 2025, but Volkswagen is on track to overtake Tesla’s production volume by 2024.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

North America Crude Oil Steps Up With More Supply

Production forecasts imply that North America may have another 2 to 2.5 million barrels per day to offer the global refining market over the next 24 months. WTI crude is poised to gain share in the global crude slate. In early June, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released their latest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Exciting New EV Aimed Squarely At Tesla Model 3

You may not be a fan of Tesla (or its CEO, Elon Musk) but there's no denying the company knows how to build a good EV. Take the Model 3, for instance. With incentives included, the base model can cost as little as $39,640 but still boasts a claimed 267-mile range and a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds.
CARS
Benzinga

Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Getting Smoked Today

Canopy Growth Corp CGC shares are trading lower Thursday after the company announced it entered into exchange agreements with holders of approximately $198 million of convertible notes. Constellation Brands Inc STZ is participating in the transaction through its subsidiary Greenstar Canada. The company will acquire a minimum of 21,929,914 Canopy...
STOCKS
