The New BMW 3.0 CSL Could Be The Most Expensive BMW Ever

Back in March, the news arrived that BMW would be the new owner of Alpina, the niche automaker that creates more expensive and impressive Bimmers. Don't believe us? Just check out the Alpina B4, an M3 alternative with class and elegance and much more luxury. In fact, even BMW itself says that Alpina doesn't need any help and has carved out its own niche beautifully, but if Alpina is doing so well, why did it allow a BMW buyout? After all, this buyout only comes into effect at the start of 2026, so Alpina's existing arrangement with BMW is clearly working just fine for both entities. According to German publication Bimmer Today, the answer has to do with politics.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO