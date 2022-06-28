ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry McLaurin extends with Commanders, ending Colts hopes

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 1 day ago

The odds were slim, but any chance the Indianapolis Colts would end up with wide receiver Terry McLaurin are gone.

The 2013 IndyStar Mr. Football from Cathedral agreed to a contract extension with the Washington Commanders. Multiple reports indicate he will get $23.3 million in new money each of the next three seasons.

The 26-year-old has been with Washington for three years, and has 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns. He wanted a contract extension and sat out OTAs, sparking reports of a potential holdout.

More: Terry McLaurin to the Colts? The pros, cons and likelihood of a potential trade.

Kenny Moore II: What he said, and didn’t say, about his desire for a new contract

Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon and Ashton Dulin are the Colts' top returning receivers . T.Y. Hilton is a free agent.

The biggest name free agent receiver is Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered an ACL injury during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Terry McLaurin extends with Commanders, ending Colts hopes

ClutchPoints

Pacers GM makes stance clear on Myles Turner’s trade availability

The Indiana Pacers cleaned house at the trade deadline last season and made some notable changes to their roster. They also strengthened their team through the draft, taking Arizona standout Bennedict Mathurin sixth overall last week while also adding a couple of other intriguing pieces. However, since earlier this year, there’s been non-stop chatter about […] The post Pacers GM makes stance clear on Myles Turner’s trade availability appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
