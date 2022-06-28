Terry McLaurin extends with Commanders, ending Colts hopes

The odds were slim, but any chance the Indianapolis Colts would end up with wide receiver Terry McLaurin are gone.

The 2013 IndyStar Mr. Football from Cathedral agreed to a contract extension with the Washington Commanders. Multiple reports indicate he will get $23.3 million in new money each of the next three seasons.

The 26-year-old has been with Washington for three years, and has 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns. He wanted a contract extension and sat out OTAs, sparking reports of a potential holdout.

Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon and Ashton Dulin are the Colts' top returning receivers . T.Y. Hilton is a free agent.

The biggest name free agent receiver is Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered an ACL injury during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

