Tom Green County, TX

Two busted for heroin had children in vehicle

By Dusty Ellis
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On June 25, 2022 at 4:29 pm Texas State Troopers initiated a routine traffic stop on a Chevrolet passenger car on U.S. 87 near the 478-mile post in Tom Green County for having an improperly placed/obscured license plate.

While identifying the driver Marcus Franklin and passenger Erica Juarez as well as two children ages 4 and 7, the troopers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. This prompted a probable cause search of the vehicle which revealed a concealed bag was located containing approximately 250 grams of heroin.

Both the driver and passenger were placed under arrest and transported to Tom Green County Jail where they were booked in.  Both were charged with Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance and Endangerment of a Child Imminent Bodily Injury.

  • Marcus Franklin
  • Erica Juarez
